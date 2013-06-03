* Aussie climbs after China official PMI beat expectations
By Sophie Knight and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 3 The Australian dollar came
off early highs on Monday as a private survey showed factory
activity weakened in China last month, dampening some of the
optimisim drawn from an official survey that had raised hopes
that the world's second largest economy, and Australia's main
export market, may be stabilising.
The Aussie climbed as high as $0.9640 in thin early
trade, 0.7 percent higher than late U.S. levels on Friday, in
reaction to China's official purchasing manager's index (PMI).
The official survey, released on Saturday, beat market
expectations by rising to 50.8 in May from 50.6 in
April.
"The AUD opened higher this morning on the good news, and
remains the outperformer so far," said Annette Beacher, head of
Asia-Pacific Research at TDSecurities.
But the Aussie later pared gains to $0.9619 as the HSBC
unofficial PMI for China slipped to 49.2, the lowest level since
October 2012 and down from April's 50.4.
In contrast to the HSBC survey, which focuses on smaller,
private sector firms, the official PMI focuses on larger
state-owned companies.
Support for the Aussie is eyed at $0.9528, a 19-month trough
plumbed in May, when it dropped 7.7 percent for its worst
monthly fall since September 2011.
Last month the Aussie even fell 4.8 percent against the
broadly underperforming yen, but on Monday the Aussie
gained 0.3 percent to 96.76 yen.
The U.S. dollar also gained 0.3 percent on the Japanese
currency, firming to 100.70 yen, as the Nikkei stock
index remained under pressure, falling 2.8 percent
before recovering slightly.
Volatility in the Japanese benchmark stock index has weighed
on the yen for the past week and a half, with the Nikkei having
fallen 16 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on April 12.
The dollar-yen was also toppled from a 4-1/2 peak of 103.74
hit on May 22, but has been prevented from piercing the
psychologically important 100 yen level as investors remain
bullish on the dollar after the last strong non-farm payrolls.
The greenback added 1.9 percent in May against a basket of
currencies as the jobs data contributed to an improving
economic landscape, prompting speculation that the Federal
Reserve might start unwinding its massive stimulus programme
sooner rather than later heated up.
Figures on Friday showed currency speculators have raised
their bets in favour of the greenback to the highest since at
least June 2008 in the week ended May 28.
On Monday, the dollar index dipped 0.2 percent to 83.327 as
investors waited for an all-important U.S. employment report on
Friday. Fed officials have said the central bank will only begin
tapering its bond-buying programme if economic indicators
continue strengthening.
"Judging what will happen if they unwind QE3 is tricky,
because on the one hand Treasury yields will rise, but on the
other hand stocks may fall. But it would be a positive for the
dollar-yen, so that could help the Nikkei," said Koji Fukaya,
CEO of FPG Securities.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said they were expecting another
upbeat U.S. employment report on Friday.
"While data in line with our estimates would not in itself
warrant an early Fed move to taper asset purchases, it would
still leave risks skewed in favour of less, rather than more,
Fed accommodation and would probably be sufficiently robust to
maintain the overall bullish market consensus with respect to
the USD," they wrote in a client note.
"We see scope for USD to regain momentum versus the CHF and
JPY coming out of this week, although we are more neutral on the
USD vs. the EUR and commodity bloc currencies."