* Yen up across the board, all eyes on Japanese stocks
* ECB meets but seen standing pat on rates
* Commodity currencies under heavy pressure
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 6 The yen was sharply higher on
Thursday as a rout in Japanese stocks forced investors out of
popular carry trades, while commodity currencies were under
fierce pressure with the Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month
lows.
The moves came as a closely watched report showed hiring by
U.S. firms was sluggish in May, raising the risk that Friday's
non-farm payrolls could disappoint.
The dollar was at 99.14 yen, having suffered a
one-percent fall overnight, while the euro stood at 129.83
after a similar-sized decline.
Commodity currencies were even harder hit with the
Australian dollar skidding nearly 3 percent to a three-month low
of 94.18 yen. It was last at 94.42.
Traders said the fact that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not
announce new bold steps to stimulate the economy in Wednesday's
speech further undermined stocks and led investors to unwind
extremely bearish positions in the yen.
All eyes are now on the Japanese authorities to see if they
can somehow staunch the bleeding in stocks, or the yen could
rise a lot further.
The euro, however, advanced against the greenback, rising as
far as $1.3118, a high not seen since May 9. Immediate
resistance is seen around $1.3140, a level representing the 76.4
percent retracement of its May 1-17 fall.
The euro's gain came ahead of the ECB's policy meeting,
where it is likely to hold off fresh action to see whether
economic recovery materialises in the second half of the year as
it expects.
"We see little scope for major policy developments and thus
expect the euro to stay in its narrow range," said Chris Walker,
analyst at Barclays Capital.
"Although the euro has largely been immune to surprises in
data releases, we expect two factors to change this. First,
relative rates should eventually drive EUR/USD lower. Second,
the concept of negative rates provides Mr Draghi with a tool for
verbal intervention."
Investors continued to sell commodity currencies, knocking
the Australian dollar to a low of $0.9511 and putting
it on track to test its 2011 trough of $0.9388.
The Aussie has come under renewed pressure after data on
Wednesday showed the economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.6
percent in the first quarter.
Markets have since shortened the odds of another interest
rate cut with debt futures giving a near one-in-two
chance of a July rate cut.