* Dollar resumes slide after biggest 1-day fall in 3 yrs vs
yen
* Risk is for dollar to snap back on strong payrolls data
* Yen higher against euro, Aussie
By Sophie Knight and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 7 The U.S. dollar remained
under pressure in Asia on Friday after suffering its biggest
one-day decline in three years against the yen as market players
unwound their riskier bets ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs
report.
After falling as much as 3 percent to a seven-week trough of
95.90 yen on Thursday, the greenback was trading at
96.65. That was 0.4 percent lower than late U.S. levels, with
dealers citing selling from Japanese exporters on concerns that
it could take time for the dollar to recoup its losses.
Traders said while there was no concrete trigger for the
vicious selloff in the greenback overnight, the move has helped
flush out some long USD positions ahead of the non-farm payrolls
report due at 1230 GMT.
Just last month, investors had turned bullish on the dollar
on the belief that upbeat data would prompt the U.S. Federal
Reserve to roll back its $85 billion per month bond-buying
programme.
However, some traders have cut their dollar-longs after
recent data raised concerns that Friday's jobs data will
disappoint.
"It appears that markets are positioning for a weaker
number," said Barclays Capital analysts.
Barclays Capital is, however, forecasting a 175,000 rise in
employment, above the 170,000 expected by economists polled by
Reuters.
"We think that an outturn close to our forecast could lead
to broad USD strength, especially versus low-carry currencies."
The dollar index remained sluggish on Thursday,
dropping 0.1 percent to 81.637 after slumping 1.3 percent to
three-month lows on Thursday.
Against the euro, the greenback steadied after losing 1.2
percent on Thursday to a three-month low of $1.3306. It
was last at $1.3251, little changed from late New York levels.
Market participants said the euro's move was more driven by
the dollar's weakness against the yen than the European Central
Bank (ECB)'s widely expected decision to leave its benchmark
rate at a record low 0.5 percent.
Indeed, the resurgence of the yen left the euro down 0.5
percent at 127.76 yen, close to the five-week low
of 127.53 it plumbed on Thursday.
The recent rise in the yen threatens to undermine the Bank
of Japan's stimulus efforts, which have weakened the Japanese
currency, helping exporters' overseas revenues up.
"Japanese exporters weren't selling forwards outright before
because they expected too much; they wanted to see a higher
(dollar) level above 100, like 105," said the director of a
research firm who asked not to be identified.
"But the Ministry of Finance don't care about the level so
much. They talked it up to 95 and then it got to 100, he said,
adding the ministry would happy enough if the dollar remained
above 90.
Japanese government officials said they were concerned about
the sharpness of the yen's move but did not express any overt
worries about the level of the currency.
"We are watching these moves, but this is not about
intervention and I don't think we have to respond immediately,"
Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference.
The yen gained 1.7 percent against the Australian dollar to
91.40, after rising as high as 91.20, a level not
seen since January 9.
The Aussie also resumed its recent slide after the U.S.
dollar's broad weakness plucked it off a 20-month low of $0.9435
on Thursday. It lost 0.7 percent compared to late U.S.
levels to $0.9500, within reach of its 2011 trough of $0.9388.