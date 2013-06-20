* USD index holds near a two-week high following rally
* Fed says can start to slow stimulus this year, recovery on
track
* U.S. Treasury yields soar, 10-year nearing big chart
levels
* China PMI data next in focus, Asian currencies pressured
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 20 The U.S. dollar held firm in
Asia on Thursday, having posted its best one-day gain in over a
month after the Federal Reserve confirmed that it would begin to
dial down stimulus this year if the economy continued to recover
as it expected.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance
against a basket of major currencies, was flat at 81.414,
having jumped around 1 percent to 81.501.
The euro swiftly retreated from a four-month high around
$1.3418 to last stand at $1.3282.
Commodity currencies were among the hardest hit with the
Australian dollar slumping to a fresh 33-month trough of $0.9260
. It was last at $0.9284, with initial support seen
near$0.9223, the August 2010 high.
All eyes will be on emerging market currencies in Asia which
could come under renewed pressure as investors unwind carry
trades funded in U.S. dollars.
Traders said the Aussie and Asian currencies could come
under even more pressure if a report on China's factory
activity, due at 0145 GMT, provided fresh evidence of weakness
in Asia's economic powerhouse.
"Given the market's growing fears over a hard landing for
the Chinese economy, a particularly weak number could add to the
post-FOMC selling pressure on the emerging currencies as well as
the commodity bloc currencies," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in
a note.
Dashing hopes for a more dovish stance, Bernanke said the
U.S. economy was expanding strongly enough for the central bank
to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this
year.
That sent U.S. stocks and bond prices sharply lower, pushing
benchmark Treasury yields to a 15-month high. The 10-year yield
jumped to 2.37 percent, approaching its March 2012
peak of 2.399 percent and the October 2011 high of 2.420
percent.
A break there could propel yields sharply higher,
underpinning the U.S. dollar but perhaps also threatening the
U.S. recovery.
Traders said the market's reaction suggested that investors
could be less optimistic about the outlook on the U.S. economy
than the Fed and believe any move to scale back support this
year could be premature.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 96.65
, well up from this month's low of 93.75. The euro managed
to gain against the Japanese currency as well, rising 0.2
percent to 128.47 and pulling away from the June
trough of 124.94.
The New Zealand dollar saw a bit of action in early trade,
falling about a quarter of a U.S. cent after economic growth at
home disappointed.
It hit a near two-week low around $0.7842 after a
closely watched report showed the economy grew only 0.3 percent
in the first quarter, half of what was expected.
The kiwi remained vulnerable to testing a one-year low of
$0.7761 set earlier in the month.