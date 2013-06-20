* Fed says can start to slow stimulus this year, recovery on
track
* Dollar gains vs yen despite fall in equity prices
* U.S. Treasury yields soar, hitting high-yielding
currencies
* Aussie hits lowest level in almost 3 yrs vs dollar, euro
* Asian currencies fall more than 1 pct vs USD
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 20 The U.S. dollar rose broadly on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it would begin to
dial down stimulus this year as the economic outlook improves.
The Australian dollar and emerging Asian currencies fell
sharply as traders speculated that higher U.S. bond yields down
the road would prompt investors to shift some of their funds
back to the United States from high-yielding currencies.
The U.S. dollar also held firm against the yen, breaking
away from the pattern in the past few weeks in which the
greenback often fell when Tokyo share prices did.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that tapering of its bond
buying depends on economic data and that a decline in U.S.
unemployment to 6.5 percent is a threshold, rather than a
trigger, for rate hikes.
Nonetheless, market players tried to look beyond, as U.S.
bond yields rose sharply.
"About two years from now, the Fed is going to raise rates.
At the end of the day, currencies with low funding costs are
likely to be sold. This may lead to a shift from dollar-carried
trade to yen-carried trade," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against the yen to 96.74 yen
, after touching a one-week high of 97.03 yen briefly on
Wednesday despite falls in U.S. and global shares after the
Fed's policy meeting.
The euro also swiftly retreated from a four-month high
around $1.3418 to last stand at $1.3272, down about 0.2
percent on Thursday following an 0.8 percent fall on Wednesday.
Bernanke's comments, which dashed hopes for a more dovish
stance, sent U.S. stocks and bond prices sharply lower, pushing
benchmark Treasury yields to a 15-month high. The 10-year yield
jumped to 2.377 percent, approaching its March 2012
peak of 2.399 percent and the October 2011 high of 2.420
percent.
The Fed's statements put it ahead of the world's other big
central banks in reducing stimulus measures.
The Bank of Japan is just two months into its two-year
stimulus while a sluggish euro zone economy is seen as keeping
the European Central Bank on easy policy bias.
COMMODITY BLUES
Commodity currencies were among the hardest hit on Thursday,
with the Australian dollar slumping to a fresh 33-month trough
of $0.9240. On Wednesday, it fell 2.1 percent, its
biggest daily drop in a year and a half.
The Australian dollar also hit its lowest level in almost
three years against the euro, which rose to as high as A$1.4357
.
Asian currencies also dropped sharply, with the Korean won
, the Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit and the
Philippine peso all falling more than 1 percent.
They also had additional woes as the flash HSBC Purchasing
Managers' Index showed activity in China's vast manufacturing
sector weakened further in June to a 9-month low as new orders
faltered
The New Zealand dollar saw a bit of action in early trade,
falling about a quarter of a U.S. cent after economic growth at
home disappointed.
It hit a near two-week low around $0.7842 after a
closely watched report showed the economy grew only 0.3 percent
in the first quarter, half of what was expected.