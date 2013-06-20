* Fed says can start to slow stimulus this year, recovery on track

* Dollar gains vs yen despite fall in equity prices

* U.S. Treasury yields soar, hitting high-yielding currencies

* Aussie hits lowest level in almost 3 yrs vs dollar, euro

* Asian currencies fall more than 1 pct vs USD

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 20 The U.S. dollar rose broadly on Thursday as global asset markets underwent sharp adjustments in the wake of confirmation by the Federal Reserve that it would begin to dial down stimulus this year as the economic outlook improves.

The Australian dollar and emerging Asian currencies slumped as traders speculated that higher U.S. bond yields down the road would prompt investors to shift some of their funds back to the United States from high-yielding currencies.

The U.S. dollar also held firm against the yen, breaking away from the pattern in the past few weeks in which the greenback often fell in tandem with Tokyo share prices.

"Some people had hoped that Bernanke might strike a dovish tone given nervous market sentiment of late, so it was a bit of a surprise," said Koichi Takamatsu, executive director of FX trading at Nomura Securities.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 81.627 , its highest level since June 11.

Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.6 percent to 97.04 yen , touching a one-week high of 97.185 yen briefly despite falls in U.S. and global shares after the Fed's policy meeting.

The euro also swiftly retreated from a four-month high around $1.3418 to last stand at $1.3272, down about 0.3 percent on Thursday following an 0.8 percent fall on Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said that tapering of its bond buying depends on economic data and that a decline in U.S. unemployment to 6.5 percent is a threshold, rather than a trigger, for rate hikes.

Nonetheless, market players tried to look beyond, as U.S. bond yields rose sharply.

"About two years from now, the Fed is going to raise rates. At the end of the day, currencies with low funding costs are likely to be sold. This may lead to a shift from dollar-carried trade to yen-carried trade," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Bernanke's comments sent U.S. stocks and bond prices sharply lower, pushing benchmark Treasury yields to a 15-month high. The 10-year yield jumped to 2.380 percent, approaching its March 2012 peak of 2.399 percent and the October 2011 high of 2.420 percent.

The Fed's statements put it ahead of the world's other big central banks in signaling a reduction of its stimulus.

The Bank of Japan is just two months into its two-year stimulus while a sluggish euro zone economy is seen as keeping the European Central Bank's easy policy bias.

SHRINKING YIELD ADVANTAGE

Analysts expect global markets, which have been bouyed by the Fed's easy money policies, will continue to adjust to the prospect of the U.S. economy standing on its own strength.

High-yielding currencies were among the hardest hit on Thursday, with the Australian dollar slumping to a fresh 33-month trough of $0.9232. On Wednesday, it fell 2.1 percent, its biggest daily drop in a year and a half.

The Australian dollar also hit its lowest level in almost three years against the euro, which rose to as high as A$1.4357 .

"A move towards the end of quantitative easing in the U.S. will further reverse the upward pressure seen on the Australian dollar since 2009," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

Asian currencies also dropped sharply, with the Korean won , the Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso all falling more than 1 percent.

The Aussie and Asian currencies had to contend with additional woes as the flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index showed activity in China's vast manufacturing sector weakened further in June to a 9-month low as new orders faltered.

Moreover, a jump in Chinese interbank interest rates to record highs added to suspicions that Asia's biggest economy may be facing more strains than generally thought, although its impact on major currencies has been limited.