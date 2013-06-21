* USD gains from huge unwind in emerging mkt, commodities
* Yen, Swiss franc may gain on more emerging mkt turbulence
* Eyes on Asian FX, shares after falls on Wall St, Europe
* Mkt anxiously watches PBOC clampdown in China money mkts
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 21 The U.S. dollar stepped back from
a two-week high against a basket of developed world currencies
and is seen on solid footing against especially emerging
currencies on expectations of an eventual end to super-easy U.S.
monetary policy.
There is concern that higher U.S. interest rates will prompt
a mass migration out of emerging markets. If that trend
intensifies, it could favour traditional safe-haven currencies
such as the yen and the Swiss franc, market players said.
"It's become clear the Fed is heading for an exit from
stimulus. The era of 'Bernanke puts' is over. Those who are
doing dollar-carry trades and buying emerging market assets have
to unwind their positions," said Mitsuru Saito, chief economist
at Tokai Tokyo Securities.
Against a basket of major currencies the dollar was off a
shade at 81.667, below Thursday's two-week high of
82.145, though it was still up 1.3 percent for the week.
The euro was holding at $1.3234, having
backtracked form Wednesday's four-month peak of $1.3414.
Neither had the dollar made much progress on the yen, which
could turn higher once more should Tokyo shares take a dive.
After making a brief top at 98.29 yen on Thursday,
the dollar was now back at 97.20.
"The market initially bet that tapering of the Fed will not
cause chaos in markets, boosting the dollar against the yen. But
as share prices kept falling for two days, that is coming into
doubt. If market sentiment tilts more towards risk-off, the yen
could strengthen further," Tokai Tokyo's Saito said.
REPATRIATION?
Thus all the focus was on emerging (EM) and
commodity-linked currencies where investors are bailing out of
once popular positions and repatriating the funds.
"The normalisation of Fed policy, combined with weaker
commodity prices and a declining growth differential between the
emerging and developed world, makes for a challenging backdrop
for EM in the months ahead," said analysts from Barclays.
When investors unwind emerging market positions the most
liquid cross is into the U.S. dollar, a major reason it has shot
up against currencies from Brazil, to Turkey, South Africa,
Poland and Mexico.
But many of those investors are from Europe, the UK or
Japan and they then exchange those dollars for euros or pounds
or yen, limiting the dollar's advance.
That also suggests these currencies could be driven by
unwinding of existing positions, rather than fresh bets based on
economic fundamentals, making their trading unpredictable.
"Price adjustments in emerging markets are quite
outstanding. The markets may trade on this theme for now,
perhaps until early next month," said Takako Masai, forex
manager at Shinsei Bank.
"My guess is the dollar/yen won't have a convincing trend
for the time being. It will be stuck in 95-100 range," she
added.
Asian currencies have also been spooked by disappointing
data out of China and an ongoing clampdown on liquidity by the
central bank there.
That in turn has added to fears of slower global growth
which, when combined with a rising U.S. dollar, is poison for
commodity prices and currencies leveraged to them.
Chinese repo rates slipped on Friday from record levels hit
the previous day as the liquidity squeeze eased, helping to lift
the Australian dollar from a 33-month low.
The Australian dollar gained 0.3 percent on Friday
to $0.9232 after having sunk to $0.9163 on Thursday.
Most Asian currencies were soft against the dollar and
regional equities were weak as well, but their losses on Friday
were smaller compared with Thursday.