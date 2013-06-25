* Dollar firmer after upbeat U.S. data
* U.S. business spending plans, home prices all up
* China still a focus even after PBOC tries to allay credit
fears
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 26 The U.S. dollar was back on the
front foot in Asia on Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S.
economic data supported the Federal Reserve's recovery view and
lifted U.S. Treasury yields.
The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 82.680 ,
having bounced off a low of 82.241 after data showed strong
gains in business spending plans and a solid rise in house
prices.
The reports came just days after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank could start to slow the pace of its
bond-buying stimulus later this year if the economy stayed on
its recovery path.
"Overall these data align with the Federal Reserve's
assessment that the U.S. economy is improving modestly, and
specifically over the past two weeks, U.S. economic data has by
and large beaten consensus forecasts," said Christopher Vecchio,
analyst at DailyFX.
The dollar popped back above 98.00 yen, pulling away
from this week's low of 96.95 and well away from this month's
trough of 93.75.
The euro fell to $1.3075 from Tuesday's session high
of $1.3151, bringing into view chart support at $1.3034, a level
representing the 61.8 percent retracement of its May 17-June 19
rally.
The common currency was further hampered by comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said the bank
was nowhere near exiting its accommodative monetary policy.
The diverging policy views between the two major central
banks could weigh on EUR/USD, traders said.
Commodity currencies also lost a bit of ground against the
broadly firmer greenback, although the Australian dollar is
showing signs of finding a base following its 11-percent drop
since May.
The Aussie traded at $0.9263, after ending almost
flat on Tuesday. Still, it remained within touching distance of
a 33-month low of $0.9148. Initial support is seen at $0.9143,
the 38.2 percent retracement level of its 2008 to 2011 rally.
Also helping to underpin the Aussie, China's central bank on
Tuesday assured markets it would provide cash to institutions
that need it.
It was an attempt to ease concerns about a self-engineered
liquidity squeeze that threatened to slow the economy further
still. China, Australia's single biggest export market, is
trying to cool down lending.
Asia again has no major economic data to speak of on
Wednesday, leaving markets to keep a wary eye on the regions'
major stock markets and further development in China's money
market.