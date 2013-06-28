(Corrects time frame of euro low in second paragraph to four
weeks.)
* Fed's Dudley and Powell play down worries of stimulus
tapering
* Quarter-end adjusting seen helping lift euro
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 28 The dollar scaled a
two-and-a-half week peak against the yen in Asia on Friday but
lost ground against the euro after two more Federal Reserve
officials sought to play down fears over the central bank's plan
to gradually reduce stimulus.
Traders said some last minute positioning ahead of the end
of the month and quarter helped the euro edge off a four-week
trough, although the common currency was still headed for its
second week of declines.
"U.S. bond yields have come off a little bit in the last
couple of days, but I think the environment we're in is still
dollar-positive," said Mitul Kotecha, the global head of
foreign-exchange strategy at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
Yield differentials are still favouring the dollar, compared
to the yen in particular, he said.
Japanese economic data on Friday signalled steady economic
growth, but economists believe it may take more time to achieve
sustained rises in prices even as the government's expansionary
policies are making some progress towards ending years of
entrenched deflation.
Japan's consumer prices stopped falling in May and labour
demand reached its strongest level in five years, but the BOJ's
two-year time frame for achieving its 2 percent inflation target
still appears overly ambitious
Against the yen, the dollar advanced 0.4 percent to 98.74
after rising to 98.98 yen earlier, its highest since June
11.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance
against a basket of major currencies, was steady from late U.S.
levels at 82.874 , not far from Thursday's high of
83.171, a peak not seen since June 3. The index was on track for
its second straight week of gains and its biggest two-week rally
since November 2011.
The euro added 0.3 percent to $1.3065, pushing away
from Wednesday's four-week trough around $1.2983.
Investors turned positive on the dollar since Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke last week laid out a roadmap for scaling back its
asset-buying stimulus programme if the economy continued to
improve.
The looming end of easy money sparked a selloff in equities,
government bonds, emerging market assets and commodity
currencies.
That prompted major central bank policy makers to voice
their concerns this week. New York Fed President William Dudley
and Fed Governor Jerome Powell were the latest to attempt to
quell market nerves.
Dudley went as far as saying that recent market expectations
for an earlier rate rise are "quite out of sync" with the
statements and expectations of the policy-making Federal Open
Market Committee. His comments helped fuel further gains on Wall
Street.
Sterling took a knock overnight after downward revisions to
GDP, and particularly business investment, bucked the recent
trend of improving data. The pound was down 0.1 percent at
$1.5264, well off the month peak of $1.5751.
Later Friday, markets await the Chicago PMI index, a
barometer of Midwest business activity and the final reading of
U.S. consumer sentiment for June.
