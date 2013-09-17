By Hideyuki Sano
| TOKYO, Sept 17
TOKYO, Sept 17 The dollar stayed near a
four-week low on Tuesday after Lawrence Summers' withdrawal from
the race to lead the Federal Reserve reduced expectations of a
faster pace of monetary policy tightening by the U.S. central
bank.
The decision by the former U.S. Treasury secretary - who is
regarded by investors as relatively hawkish - left Federal
Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen as the front-runner. Traders
said the Fed is likely to continue a slow, cautious approach to
tightening policy if Yellen is named to replace current Chairman
Ben Bernanke.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, stood at 81.27, after having
fallen to 80.968, its lowest since Aug. 21, on Monday.
A break of the Aug. 20 low of 80.754 could open the way for
a test of its June low around 80.50.
The dollar has been under pressure as recent disappointing
economic data has prompted markets to expect the Fed to reduce
its $85 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus by only a modest
$10 billion.
Still, with the Fed looking set to take its first, albeit
small, step to wind back its stimulus at its two-day policy
meeting starting on Tuesday, investors are looking to the Fed's
guidance on its future policy stance.
"On top of the size of tapering, what's more important this
time is the Fed's forecast of interest rates in 2016, which will
give markets an idea on the pace of future rate hikes," said Sho
Aoyama, senior market analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Analysts say rate hike expectations hold the key because of
their impact on short-term U.S. bond yields and thereby the
dollar's yield attraction.
A faster pace of rate increases would make the dollar more
attractive given that many other central banks, such as the
European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, are perceived to be
nowhere near tightening.
The euro traded at $1.3335, little changed on the
day, after having risen to $1.3385 on Monday.
Against the yen, the dollar stood at 99.17 yen,
having bounced back from 98.45 on Monday.
"It seems like there's fairly firm support around 98.40. I
don't expect the dollar to fall sharply below that level," said
a trader at a Japanese bank.
The British pound held firmer, staying near an eight-month
high hit on Monday as it drew support from a string of solid UK
economic data in recent weeks.
The pound traded at $1.5904 after having risen to
$1.5963 on Monday, its highest since January.