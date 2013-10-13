WELLINGTON Oct 14 The U.S. dollar fell broadly
early on Monday while the yen gained across the board as
investors sold the U.S. currency in favour of the safe-haven yen
as a deal to avoid a government default remained elusive ahead
of a crucial deadline this week.
The dollar fell to around 98.10 yen from around 98.55
yen late on Friday as U.S. lawmakers made only limited progress
on a deal to lift the country's debt ceiling to avert a
potentially devastating default.
The yen gained broadly, pushing the euro down to
around 132.90 yen, while also gaining against the
higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand dollars
. The liquid Japanese currency often appreciates
during periods of uncertainty.
U.S. Democrats and Republican leaders continued to meet
during the weekend to discuss ways to end a partial government
shutdown and increase the nation's borrowing authority.