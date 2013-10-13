WELLINGTON Oct 14 The dollar fell on Monday
while the yen rallied across the board, boosted by safe-haven
demand due to concerns the United States may default on its
debts as lawmakers negotiate a deal to raise its borrowing
facility ahead of a deadline this week.
The dollar fell to around 98.10 yen early in the
Asia-Pacific session, easing from around 98.55 yen in late
Friday trade. It retreated from a near two-week high around
98.60 yen hit late last week.
U.S. Democrats and Republican leaders met during the weekend
to discuss ways to end a partial government shutdown and
increase the nation's borrowing authority, although they
remained at odds over how to achieve this.
Failure to break the stalemate before Thursday, the deadline
to raise the debt ceiling, would leave the world's biggest
economy unable to pay its bills in the coming weeks, raising
serious concerns about fiscal stability and potentially having a
catastrophic impact on financial markets.
The yen, whose vast liquidity makes it a relatively safe
option during times of uncertainty, also rallied against the
euro, which stumbled to around 132.90 yen, while
gaining against sterling and the higher-yielding
Australian and New Zealand dollars .
"The markets went home on Friday expecting a deal would be
imminent. While there's a heap of conciliatory language around,
there's no deal yet," said Sam Tuck, currency strategist at ANZ
Bank in Auckland.
"Now that we're in the week where the debt ceiling will be
hit, the yen's gaining on safe-haven bids."
Concerns that Washington is heading towards a fiscal cliff
also stung the dollar against the euro which rose to
around $1.3560 from around $1.3540 late last week, while
sterling climbed to $1.5980 from around $1.5945.
Risk aversion escalated as discussions come down to the wire
ahead of the Thursday deadline. This pummelled higher-yielding
currencies including the Australian dollar, which fell
half a U.S. cent to $0.9420, and the New Zealand dollar
, which eased to $0.8288 from around $0.8320.
As the deadline approaches, analysts expect the dollar will
remain under pressure while the yen and other safe-haven
currencies including the Swiss franc will be attractive.