By Masayuki Kitano and Naomi Tajitsu
SINGAPORE/WELLINGTON, Oct 14 The dollar fell on
Monday while the yen rose on safe-haven demand due to concerns
the United States may default on its debts as lawmakers
negotiate a deal to raise its borrowing facility ahead of a
deadline this week.
The dollar was last down 0.3 percent at 98.31 yen,
having touched a low of about 98.05 yen earlier in the day. The
greenback retreated from a near two-week high of 98.60 yen set
on Friday.
Senate negotiations to bring a simmering fiscal crisis to an
end showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no
guarantees that a historic default would be avoided.
Negotiations that were likely to stretch into the week
continued between the Senate's top Democrat and Republican.
Failure to break the stalemate before Thursday, the deadline
to raise the debt ceiling, would leave the world's biggest
economy unable to pay its bills in the coming weeks, potentially
having a catastrophic impact on financial markets.
"The markets went home on Friday expecting a deal would be
imminent. While there's a heap of conciliatory language around,
there's no deal yet," said Sam Tuck, currency strategist at ANZ
Bank in Auckland.
"Now that we're in the week where the debt ceiling will be
hit, the yen's gaining on safe-haven bids."
The messy U.S. debt affair also dented the dollar against
the safe haven Swiss franc and lent support to the euro.
The dollar slipped about 0.3 percent versus the Swiss franc
to 0.9100, while the euro inched up 0.1 percent to
$1.3556.
The yen, whose vast liquidity makes it a relatively safe
option during times of uncertainty, also gained ground against
the euro and the higher-yielding Australian dollar
.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to 133.22, while the
Australian dollar fell about 0.5 percent to 92.81 yen
.
In the near term, the U.S. dollar could find modest support
against the yen as there is some buying interest at levels near
98.00 yen, said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital
Markets in Singapore.
"There are (dollar) bids into 98.00 at the moment," Halley
said. He added that trading interest from Japanese players is
likely to be light on Monday, with Tokyo's financial markets
closed for a public holiday.
Halley added that the dollar could regain some ground
against the yen during the session after the earlier selloff.
"These Monday morning knee-jerks normally get reversed
during the day, so I would expect dollar/yen to squeeze back to
98.50/60 area this morning," he said.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.3 percent against the dollar
to $0.9446, having fallen to $0.9410 earlier on Monday.
The Aussie was also further crimped in the wake of data
showing that exports from Australia's top trading partner China
unexpectedly dropped in September from a year earlier.
Data released on Saturday showed that China's export growth
fizzled in September to post a surprise fall as sales to
Southeast Asia tumbled, a disappointing break to a recent run of
indicators that had signalled its economy gaining strength.