* Dollar/yen holding above top of its Ichimoku cloud
* Euro slips, though holding above 2-week low hit on
Wednesday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 17 The dollar tested three-week highs
against the yen in early Asian trade on Thursday, buoyed by
hopes that a pending U.S. Senate vote would help bring the U.S.
fiscal standoff and government shutdown to an end.
U.S. Senate leaders announced a deal on Wednesday that, if
passed, would close the latest chapter in America's fiscal
wrangling.
The agreement must be approved by votes in the Senate and
the House of Representatives, but politicians who had opposed
previous attempts at compromise appeared ready to refrain from
blocking its passage.
The U.S. Senate could vote at around 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT)
on the legislation, a senior Senate aide said.
"Resolution to suspend the debt ceiling and reopen the
government through next year still appears within reach,"
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co
in New York, said in a note to clients.
"Panic not if by this time tomorrow the wheel appears loose
- it will soon be tightened back on to the car," he added.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen to 98.96,
after earlier matching a high of 98.97 yen on Wednesday. That
was its highest since Sept 27, and the last day it traded above
the 99-yen level. Stop-loss orders were said to lie around 99
yen, which would likely break if the deal were to pass, market
participants said.
The dollar/yen edged above its daily Ichimoku cloud on
Wednesday and was still trading above the top of the cloud at
98.83 yen, with its base at 98.68 yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 80.543 after
touching a high of 80.754 in the previous session, its highest
since Sept 18.
The euro was down about 0.1 percent against the
dollar at $1.3519, though it remained above a two-week low of
$1.3472 hit on Wednesday.
The deal would extend U.S. borrowing authority until Feb. 7,
and give the Treasury Department the means to temporarily extend
its borrowing capacity beyond that date in case of another
political impasse early next year. It would fund government
agencies until the middle of January.
Until the statutory borrowing limit is actually increased,
investors are likely to continue shunning Treasury bills
maturing in the latter half of October. A technical default
remains possible if Congress fails to pass the latest deal.