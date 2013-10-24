* Yen remains not far from two-week high against dollar
* Preliminary survey awaited for clues on Chinese
manufacturing
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 24 The dollar edged up against major
counterparts in early Asian trade on Thursday, but was hemmed in
recent ranges as investors remained cautious about liquidity
conditions in China.
Chinese short-term money-market rates rose sharply to
three-month highs on Wednesday after the People's Bank of China
failed to inject cash for a second day and regulators expressed
concern about loose liquidity and hinted they are considering
taking measures to address inflation risks.
"Tighter liquidity at a time when the world is watching the
pace of Chinese growth carefully has weighed heavily on Asian
stocks, risk appetite and high beta currencies," Kathy Lien,
managing director at BK Asset Management, said in a note to
clients.
Investors will be watching a preliminary survey on Chinese
manufacturing activity data due at 0145 GMT for the latest gauge
on the strength of that country's economy.
The dollar edged up against the yen to buy 97.42 yen,
but remained not far from a two-week low of 97.13 touched in the
previous session.
The dollar was steady at 0.8922 Swiss francs, after
dropping to 0.8908 on Wednesday, its lowest level since November
2011.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was treading water from late U.S.
levels at 79.282, with this year's low in sight at 78.918
set in early February.
The euro was nearly unchanged at $1.3777, with
concerns about Europe's financial sector seen holding back the
common currency. On Wednesday the euro rose to as high as
$1.3794, its highest since mid-November 2011.
The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it would put
major euro zone banks through rigorous tests next year to build
confidence in the sector.
But some analysts say that if the review reveals large
problems, it could have the opposite of its intended effect.
Euro zone bank shares fell after the ECB announcement.
The Australian dollar was slightly higher at $0.9630
, but still well below its 4-1/2 month high of $0.9758
hit on Wednesday after a higher-than-expected domestic inflation
reading reduced the chances of further interest rate cuts from
Australia's central bank.
The dollar remains pressured by expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will delay tapering its stimulus until next
year, after weak U.S. jobs data last week suggested the recovery
is not yet on firm footing.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in three
months on Wednesday, as investors increased their bets that the
Fed will maintain its asset purchases for a longer period.
Investors await U.S. data later in the session on weekly
jobless claims, the trade balance and the latest reading on new
home sales.