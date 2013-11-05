* Euro eases but stays above seven-week low vs USD
* Upside seen limited ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday
* Aussie sags after RBA talks down the currency
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Nov 5 The euro eased on
Tuesday, stalling near a seven-week low as investors were
cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting
this week, while the Aussie dollar slipped after the nation's
central bank talked down the currency.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to about $1.3499, managing
to stay just above a seven-week trough of $1.3442 set the
previous day.
The single currency had bounced on Monday after a survey
showed euro zone manufacturing activity accelerated in October
as new orders increased for the fourth month in a row.
Still, a sharp slowdown in inflation last week has raised
the risk the European Central Bank may be forced to cut interest
rates as early as this Thursday's policy meeting, or at least
lay the groundwork for a move.
"We expect the ECB to leave its interest rates and forward
guidance unchanged at Thursday's meeting. However, the latest
decline in inflation has raised the likelihood that the main
refinancing rate could be cut again by 25 basis points in
December," Barclays analysts wrote in a report.
The dollar index inched up 0.1 percent to 80.627, but
still down from Monday's seven-week high of 80.930.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2 percent to 98.45 yen
.
Not helping to inspire dollar bulls, several U.S. central
bankers said on Monday the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to
scale back its bond-buying stimulus program and will only do so
when the economy improves.
With the Fed seen likely to hold off from tapering its
stimulus until next year and expected to keep interest rates low
for an extended period, some analysts say downside risks for the
euro might be limited despite the speculation about possible ECB
monetary easing.
"If you ask whether there will be a shift to a trend of
dollar strength and euro weakness, I don't think that will be
the case," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
The euro's recent drop should probably be regarded as a
corrective move that came after some market players piled up
long positions in the single currency, he said.
The Australian dollar slipped after the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) said the currency was uncomfortably high.
In its statement accompanying its widely-expected decision
to hold rates steady at a record low 2.5 percent, the RBA said
that a lower Australian dollar was likely to be needed to
achieve balanced growth in the economy.
The Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent on the day to $0.9470
, giving back some of its roughly 0.8 percent gain made
on Monday, when the Aussie rose on strong local retail sales
data.