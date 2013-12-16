* Subdued start for major currencies after uneventful
weekend
* Markets wait to see if Fed will finally taper stimulus
this week
* Yen bounces back from 5-yr low vs dollar ahead of Fed
* Aussie under pressure after soft China PMI
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Dec 16 The dollar moved little in
Asia on Monday as investors waited
to see if the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its
massive bond buying stimulus program this week.
The only notable mover in Asia was the yen, which recovered
slightly off a five-year low against the dollar as some traders
trimmed their huge yen-selling positions ahead of the Fed's Dec.
17-18 policy meeting.
But the yen remains under pressure, as an uptick in Japanese
business sentiment hardly dented expectations of more easing by
the Bank of Japan.
The dollar index slipped 0.15 percent to 80.09 on the
yen's rebound, but it was otherwise supported after having risen
late last week on growing expectations the Fed could finally
begin tapering its stimulus programme.
"It's still 50/50 as to whether the Fed will announce
tapering," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP
Capital in Sydney.
Oliver said the case for a December taper is that the U.S.
labour market looks stronger and fiscal risks have diminished
with the budget deal. Against this, inflation remains very low
and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may prefer to see more evidence
that recent employment and spending gains can be sustained.
"I kind of think they should just bite the bullet and start
the process to put an end to the "will they taper or not" soap
opera," he added.
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent to 102.89 yen, having
briefly hit a five-year high just shy of 104.00 on Friday.
"I think the market is consolidating after having got
carried away on Friday when it pushed up the dollar/yen to highs
near 104 yen even when there was no catalyst," said a trader at
a Japanese bank.
Data from U.S. financial watchdog showed speculators' net
yen short positions remained near six-year high last week.
Selling the yen has been very popular trade as investors bet
the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy
and may even ease further next year when a sales tax hike kicks
in.
The BOJ is widely expected to keep its monetary settings
unchanged at its Dec 19-20 review.
The BOJ's tankan survey showed on Monday confidence among
big manufacturers improved to its highest level in six years,
mostly in line with expectations.
But the data also showed manufacturers revised down their
capital spending and more importantly did not change
expectations that the BOJ will unveil fresh easing steps early
next year.
The euro fetched $1.3758, little changed from late
U.S. levels last week but down from a near two-month
peak of $1.3811 scaled last week. Failure to hold above $1.3800
suggested scope for a retreat back to $1.3695 near term, BNP
Paribas analysts said.
The Australian dollar stood near a 3 1/2-month low against
the dollar and 3 1/2-year low against the euro, after HSBC's
flash report showed China's manufacturing growth slowed to a
three-month low in December.
The Aussie traded at $0.8945, not far from Friday's
3 1/2-month low of $0.8909.
The euro fetched A$1.5371, near last week's high
of $1.5431. The Aussie fetched 92.04 yen, just above
an important support around 91.80 yen, its two-month low hit on
Dec. 4 as well as its 100-day moving average.