* Dollar gives back some of its recent hefty gains
* Thin year-end conditions keeping currencies hemmed in
* Most global financial markets shut on Wednesday for
Christmas Day
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 24 The U.S. dollar continued to give
back a bit of its recent hefty gains on Tuesday in a market
lacking conviction with many investors having already closed
their books for the year.
The dollar last traded at 104.19 yen, struggling to
make any headway after peaking at a five-year high of 104.64 on
Friday. The very slim 103.77/104.125 range on Monday showed
clearly how torpid the market was.
The euro bought $1.3695, holding off a two-week low
of $1.3625 plumbed Friday. Against the yen, the common currency
stood at 142.63, not far from a five-year high of
142.90 set last week.
Traders said the market was always going to struggle to find
fresh stimulus following last week's Federal Reserve meeting,
which was effectively the final major risk event of 2013.
But some believe the Fed's decision to start scaling back
its bond-buying stimulus, combined with rising Treasury yields,
should continue to underpin the greenback.
Markets are now looking to see if the U.S. economy will be
strong enough to allow the Fed to continue withdrawing support
through 2014.
"So far, the conclusion seems to be that the Fed is likely
to continue to wind down asset purchases, and this should
provide underlying support for the USD," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
Data on Monday provided some optimism the world's biggest
economy is firmly on the recovery path with inflation benign.
Consumer spending rose in November at the fastest pace since
June, while a survey showed consumer sentiment hit a five-month
high heading into the end of the year.
The lack of dollar momentum for now has allowed commodity
currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars to bounce
off 3-1/2 year troughs.
The Aussie was last at $0.8932, off last week's low
of $0.8820, while the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.0614 per USD
versus C$1.0737.
Traders expect little action until full market liquidity
returns early next year. Most financial markets across the globe
will be shut on Wednesday for Christmas Day and many will stay
closed on Thursday.
Worries about a cash crunch in China appeared to have taken
a back seat after the central bank last week injected 300
billion yuan ($49.41 billion) into the money market.
Traders, however, will no doubt be keeping a close eye on
any fresh developments there in the year-end lull.