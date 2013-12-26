* Yen falls to fresh five-year lows vs USD & euro
* Record-closing high on Wall Street weighs on the
low-yielding yen
* Higher U.S. Treasury yields also help underpin USD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 27 The yen wallowed at five-year
troughs against the dollar and euro on Friday, having fallen
prey to a renewed appetite for risk which lifted Wall Street to
record highs and weighed on the low yielding currency.
The dollar fetched 104.81 yen, having risen as far as
104.85, while the euro was at 143.47 yen after
peaking around 143.57 -- highs not seen since October 2008.
The yen's decline came in thin year-end trade and was a
continuation of a well entrenched trend after Japanese
authorities this year launched a shock-and-awe stimulus strategy
to snap the economy out of years of deflation.
Data this morning is likely to provide further evidence the
Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy is working with
consumer price inflation expected to hit a new five-year high in
November.
"USD/JPY continues to move towards my long held year-end
target of 105.00 and is clearly getting a helping hand by the
fact that the U.S. 10-year treasury is at 2.99 percent and
testing the September high of 3 percent," said Chris Weston,
chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
"The ever increasing premium the U.S. 10-year treasury
commands against other developed market bonds is clearly
increasing the USD's appeal."
Yields on Japanese government 10-year bonds are at just 71
basis points.
Treasury yields could rise further in 2014 if the Federal
Reserve continue to scale back its bond-buying program, having
last week taken the first step towards winding down the massive
stimulus plan.
Against the dollar, the euro was little changed at $1.3687
, still within a tight range of $1.3654-$1.3717 seen all
this week.
The greenback also advanced against dollar-bloc commodity
currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, but fell
on sterling after strong British mortgage data reinforced
expectations the Bank of England may raise interest rates sooner
than expected.
Sterling popped up to a 1-1/2 week high of $1.6438
before steadying at $1.6408. The Australian dollar slipped back
below $0.8900, while the Canadian dollar fell to
C$1.0650 per U.S. dollar from C$1.0617.