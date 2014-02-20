* Dollar pulls higher after Fed minutes show tapering plan
intact
* Muted reaction to record Japan trade deficit
* Canadian dollar licks its wounds after sliding on dismal
trade data
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 20 The dollar held firm against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, drawing support from
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve which showed policymakers
remained committed to reducing its massive stimulus at the
current pace.
The euro was at $1.3731 pulling back from seven-week
highs of $1.3773 against the greenback following the release of
the Fed minutes on Wednesday.
The minutes of the Fed's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting, which
was former chairman Ben Bernanke's last, showed several
policy-makers wanted to emphasize that their asset-purchase
program would be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps
unless the economy's performance surprises them.
Policy makers' support for continued tapering nudged U.S.
Treasury yields higher late on Wednesday, and provided some
respite for the dollar.
Still, market participants remained cautious over the Fed
holding up the pace of its tapering in the wake of recent data
suggesting U.S. economic growth may be slowing.
"U.S. economic data have turned from good to bad lately.
This raises the possibility of the Fed delaying its taper -
which would boost safe haven currencies like the Swiss Franc,"
said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street Global
Markets in Tokyo.
Wednesday produced another dim reading on the economy.
Commerce Department data showed U.S. housing starts recorded
their biggest drop in almost three years in January.
The dollar index had fallen as low as 79.927 on
Wednesday against a basket of major currencies, its weakest
this year. It rebounded after Fed minutes and was last up 0.20
percent at 80.19.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 102.40 yen, having
pulled back from a low of 101.84 hit the previous day.
The pair's reaction was muted to data released early on
Thursday that showed Japan logged a record deficit in January,
although participants say the Japanese currency is likely to
come under pressure in the long term if the deficit
persists.
The euro gave back some of the ground it had won against the
yen as it flagged against the dollar. The common currency was at
140.48 yen after it hit a three-week peak above 141.00
yen on Tuesday.
The Canadian dollar licked its wounds after having tumbled
more than one percent on Wednesday, its biggest drop in over two
years, after dismal domestic wholesale trade data.
The Canadian dollar traded at C$1.1072 to the U.S. dollar
, having slid from a one-month high of C$1.0911 hit
early on Wednesday.
The 1.4 percent drop in wholesale trade was the latest in a
series of negative economic figures for December, though some
economists have blamed bad winter weather for the disappointing
data.