* Dollar looking to more data for clues on U.S. economic
recovery
* China's spot yuan drops below guidance rate for first time
since 2012
* Euro's German-data boost comes off after ECB comments on
negative rates
* Risk currencies benefit from fading fears about Ukraine
situation for now
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 25 The dollar steadied against its
rivals in Asian trade on Tuesday with major currency pairs
sticking to tight ranges as traders awaited economic data later
in the session for more clarity on the pace of the U.S. economic
recovery.
Market participants in Asia remained focused on China, where
a recent spate of soft data has raised concerns about the
outlook for growth, in addition to lingering fears about the
impact of the government's efforts to cool the property market.
China's spot yuan fell below the official midpoint rate for
the first time since September 2012 on Tuesday, amid speculation
that the country's central bank may have intervened to add
volatility to the currency in preparation for a doubling of its
trading band.
Spot yuan has sharply weakened over the past
several weeks, guided lower by a series of weak fixings.
"The focus is still very much on China, and the volatility
there, although there's been very little spillover into the G10
forex," said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"The dollar flow should pick up toward the back end of the
week, and we also might have month-end flow shenanigans as
well," as investors fix their positions in the waning days of
the month, she added.
The dollar index stood at 80.21, nearly flat on the
day and near the middle of its range in the past week between
79.93 and 80.42.
The immediate focus for the dollar is U.S. data later in the
day, including house price index and consumer confidence. Over
the past few weeks markets have had to contend with negative
surprises on U.S. hiring, retail sales and housing.
"At the moment, the market does not have a strong conviction
on many issues, including whether the latest weakness in U.S.
data is all because of bad weather," said Katsunori Kitakura,
associate general manager of market making at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
Traders will also be looking to Thursday, when Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks to the Senate Banking
Committee in her semi-annual testimony about monetary policy.
Yellen's first few comments since replacing Ben Bernanke as
Fed chief have largely supported the current pace of the
stimulus-tapering, suggesting the recent weakness in the economy
was merely a blip.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up about 0.1 percent to
102.47 yen, though still remained short of a three-week
high of 102.82 yen hit on Friday.
While the dollar is widely seen as having an upper hand on
the yen due to the Bank of Japan's massive quantitative easing,
the market lacks a catalyst to spur fresh yen selling at this
point, traders said.
"In December, the dollar was firmer because of the
excitement over the Fed's tapering of its stimulus and talk of
more easing by the BOJ. But an easing by the BOJ does not look
imminent now," said Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank's Kitakura said.
A Reuters poll last week showed most economists still expect
he BOJ to ease monetary policy further by the summer, to give
the economy a lift as the effects of the government's stimulus
begins to wane. But respondents remained sceptical that the
central bank will achieve its 2 percent inflation target by
early next year.
The euro was nearly flat on the day at $1.3736, not
far from a high of $1.3773 touched last Wednesday, which was its
loftiest peak since Jan. 2.
A surprise improvement in German business morale on Monday
pushed the euro close to that high, but it gave up gains after
European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco
said the ECB is ready to consider cutting its deposit rate into
negative territory if needed.
While few expect the ECB to adopt negative interest rates
soon, concerns that the euro zone is at risk of slipping into
deflation has kept speculation of further monetary easing alive.
Highlighting the risk, revised euro zone inflation data
showed on Monday consumer prices fell in January at their
fastest pace on a monthly basis.
The Australian dollar edged down about 0.1 percent to
$0.9024, pulling away from a five-week high of $0.9081
hit a week ago.
Riskier currencies such as the Aussie benefited from Wall
Street's rise to near record highs as well as on hopes of
stability in Ukraine.
Ukraine's dollar bonds rallied on Monday and its five-year
debt insurance costs tumbled as hopes grew that the country
would win assistance from Western donors.
But traders say it is not yet clear how Ukraine, caught in a
geopolitical tug-of-war between Russia and the West, can secure
funds it needs to avoid default and bolster its tottering
economy.