* Euro holds near 2-month peaks against dollar
* Dollar/yen hovers near 5-week high, Ukraine wariness seen
capping gains
* Expectations for U.S. jobs lowered by soft ADP, ISM
reports
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, March 7 The euro held steady
near a two-month high against the dollar on Friday, pausing in
the wake of a European Central Bank inspired rally, as trade
turned cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data.
The euro last stood at $1.3858, within a stone's
throw of a two-month peak of $1.3873 hit on Thursday after the
ECB decided to stand pat on policy and held off from fresh
monetary stimulus.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday and ECB
President Mario Draghi told a news conference that economic
conditions in the region did not require a shift in monetary
policy.
Against the yen, the single currency eased 0.2 percent to
142.65 yen, after brushing a two-month high of 142.99
yen earlier on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of major currencies, stood little changed at
79.667 after falling to a four-month low of 79.59 on Thursday on
the euro's post-ECB surge.
The dollar's near-term fortunes are seen hinging on Friday's
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due at 1330 GMT. The data is
likely to show job growth in the United States picked up enough
in February to encourage the Federal Reserve to continue scaling
back its monetary stimulus.
A Reuters poll of economists found employers were expected
to have added 149,000 workers to their payrolls last month.
But market watchers said the market may be bracing for a
weaker reading following the soft ADP private sector jobs report
and ISM services sector survey released earlier this week.
"There's a very wide range on this one now. I think the
market has already priced in a lower number," said Jeffrey
Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore,
referring to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
"I think it would have to come in well under 100,000 for it
to have any significant downside effect on dollar/yen," he
added.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 102.91 yen. Earlier,
the dollar touched a high of 103.17 yen, matching a five-week
high that had been set on Thursday.
"The market could treat the consensus figure of 150,000 jobs
as a positive surprise. Considering the severe winter
conditions, a number through to 120,000 may not be considered a
letdown," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust in Tokyo.
A solid U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would help the
greenback consolidate its position above 103 yen but
participants will be wary of pushing too far as the crisis in
Ukraine appears far from over, Sera at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
said.
The yen, along with the Swiss franc, is considered a safe
haven currency and received a boost earlier this week when
tensions in the Crimea heightened.
The Australian dollar held steady at $0.9089, not
far from a three-month high of $0.9114 reached Thursday after
upbeat retail sales and trade data supported a steady interest
rate outlook.