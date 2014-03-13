* Yen and Swiss franc benefits from safety flows
SYDNEY, March 14 Safe haven currencies like the
Swiss franc and yen got off to a flying start on Friday, having
surged overnight as tensions in Ukraine flared up and worries
about the health of the Chinese economy continued to fester.
Both the U.S. dollar and euro fell around 1.0 percent
against the yen to their lowest in over a week with the
greenback at 101.83 yen and the common currency at 141.27
yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded at 0.8745 francs
, having plumbed a 2-1/2 year low of 0.8698. The euro was
at 1.2131 francs, near a two-week trough around
1.2120 set overnight.
Russia launched new military exercises near its border with
Ukraine even as the U.S. warned that serious steps against
Moscow will be taken if a referendum planned for Sunday in
Ukraine's Crimea region resulted in Russian annexation.
"With the approach of Sunday's referendum in Crimea, reports
of Russian troop movements near the Ukraine border and
escalating warnings of Western sanctions all contributed to
renewed anxiety," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to
clients.
Market sentiment was already fragile after another batch of
disappointing Chinese data on Thursday reinforced fears of a
slowdown in the world's second biggest economy.
All that prompted investors to take cover in highly-rated
government bonds while dumping riskier assets that saw Wall
Street slump more than 1 percent.
The euro was further undermined by comments from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said the strength of
the currency was increasingly relevant to the bank's assessment
of price stability as it was having a negative impact on
inflation.
Speaking at an award ceremony in Vienna, Draghi said the
bank has been preparing additional policy steps to guard against
deflation taking hold in the euro zone.
The euro staged a dramatic reversal on those comments,
retreating to $1.3869 from a 2-1/2 year high of $1.3967.
Commodity currencies, usually sold in times of heightened
risk aversion, also came under pressure. That took the shine off
both the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The antipodean currencies had been star performers on
Thursday with the Aussie lifted by surprisingly strong jobs
data, while a hike in interest rates at home and talk of more to
come gave the kiwi a solid boost.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9034, having pulled
back from a one-week high of $0.9104, while the kiwi was knocked
back to $0.8541 from an 11-month peak of $0.8607.
There is little in the way of key market-moving economic
news out of Asia on Friday, leaving the focus on Asian equity
markets and Ukraine.