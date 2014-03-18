* Yen continues to lose safe-haven glow
* Focus on Putin speech later in session
* U.S. CPI, housing-related data awaited
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 18 The safe-haven yen stayed below
a recent peak against the dollar and the euro stood firm on
Tuesday as anxiety over the Ukraine crisis ebbed for the time
being.
Economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the
European Union against Russia following Crimea's weekend vote to
join Moscow were seen as too modest to dramatically escalate
near-term tensions over the former Soviet republics - reducing
demand for flight-to-safety currencies such as the yen and the
Swiss franc.
The dollar held steady at 101.76 yen, staying above a
recent trough near 101.20 yen hit on Friday. The dollar gained
some support against the yen after U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as safety demand for government debt receded.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3934, within
reach of a 2-1/2-year high around $1.3967 hit on Thursday on
diminished expectations of easing by the European Central Bank.
Against the yen, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to about
141.79 yen.
After Sunday's referendum in Crimea in which an overwhelming
majority of voters chose to join Russia, the United States and
the European Union on Monday imposed personal sanctions on
Russian and Crimean officials involved in the seizure of Crimea
from Ukraine.
"In immediate focus is Russian president Putin's speech
later today. If he plays down an immediate annexation of Crimea
by Russia, the dollar could gain further ground on unwinding of
risk aversion," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief strategist at
Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
"But an expression of desire for a swift annexation and
retaliation against sanctions placed by the European Union and
the United States will rekindle economic fears, driving U.S.
government bond yields lower and weighing on the dollar," he
said.
PUTIN SPEECH
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will address a special
joint session of Russia's State Duma, or parliament, which could
take a decision on annexation of the majority ethnic-Russian
region.
With Crimea seemingly set to split from Ukraine, market
players are watching eastern Ukraine and the possibility of
Moscow's involvement in the region with a large population of
Russian speakers.
With Russia's armed forces holding war games near the border
and Moscow threatening to intervene to halt violence against
Russians in Ukraine, some fear Putin will not stop at Crimea and
may try to grab more territory in the east and south.
Market players said any re-emergence of tensions would
support the yen and Swiss franc.
One possible resistance level for the dollar against the yen
now lies around 102.30 yen, said Philip Wee, senior currency
economist for DBS Bank in Singapore.
The dollar's 20-day moving average now lies roughly around
102.30 yen, while the 100-day moving average comes in slightly
above that level, around 102.38 yen.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded at 0.8729.
The dollar had hit a 2-1/2-year low of 0.8698 against the Swiss
franc last week on trading platform EBS, but has since pulled up
from that trough as investor risk aversion ebbed.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was at 79.355, clinging above a four-month
low of 79.268 hit last week.
Investors will watch the U.S. consumer price index and
housing-related dated due later in the session for clues to the
dollar's likely direction.