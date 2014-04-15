* Dollar edges away from recent lows vs yen as safe-haven
bid fades
* Euro pressured by ECB officials' hints at more easing
* Aussie edges down as RBA minutes awaited
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 15 The dollar started off the Asian
session on firmer footing on Tuesday, after U.S. retail sales
data signalled a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy.
U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain in 1-1/2 years
in March, the latest data set to suggest growth was set to
spring back in the second quarter after an unusually harsh
winter.
Moreover, U.S. equities roared back to life on Monday after
recent steep losses, powered by an upbeat earnings report from
Citi.
"The generally positive incoming data was enough to reverse
some of the safe-haven bid from the pick-up in geopolitical
risks over the weekend," strategists at Barclays said in a note
to clients.
Investors remained wary of developments in Ukraine, where
any escalation might quickly cause risk appetite to evaporate.
Armed pro-Russian separatists seized more buildings in eastern
Ukraine on Monday, expanding their control after the government
failed to follow through on threatened military crackdown.
France's foreign minister said on Monday that the EU could
hold an emergency summit next week about further sanctions
against Russia, depending on the outcome of talks with Ukraine
scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.
The dollar index added about 0.1 percent to 79.776.
Against the yen, the greenback edged up to 101.93 yen,
moving away from Friday's 3-1/2-week low of 101.32 yen.
The euro remained under pressure from weekend comments from
European Central Bank officials, including ECB President Mario
Draghi, who rekindled speculation about more easing in the euro
zone.
The euro was slightly lower against the dollar at $1.3815
, moving further away from a 3-1/2-week peak of $1.3906
touched on Friday.
Against the yen, though, it managed a slight rise on the day
to 140.81 yen as the Japanese unit's safe-haven appeal
dimmed.
The Australian dollar edged down about 0.1 percent to
$0.9412, awaiting minutes of the last Reserve Bank of
Australia policy meeting due out later in the session.
