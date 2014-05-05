* Private survey shows China manufacturing activity shrinks
for 4th straight month in April
* HSBC/Markit's final China manufacturing PMI for April at
48.1
* Aussie sags, dollar/yen touches 2-week low
* Dollar cautious after choppy session on Friday
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 5 The yen hit a two-week high
against the dollar on Monday as risk appetite was depressed by a
survey showing China's manufacturing activity contracted for a
fourth straight month, putting the Australian dollar on the
skids.
The U.S. dollar had already been falling against the yen,
after staging a reversal late last week that saw the greenback
erase all of its gains sparked by a strong U.S. payrolls report.
The dollar lost further ground against the Japanese currency
after a private survey showed China's manufacturing activity
remained weak in April, adding to questions over whether the
world's second-largest economy is still losing momentum.
That dragged the Australian dollar lower versus the yen. The
Aussie is sensitive to economic news out of China, Australia's
biggest export market.
The greenback fell to as low as 101.86 yen, its
weakest level since April 17 and down more than a full yen from
Friday's near one-month high of 103.025 yen on trading platform
EBS.
The dollar last fetched about 101.90 yen, down 0.3 percent
in holiday-thinned trade, with Japanese markets closed on Monday
and Tuesday for public holidays.
The greenback will probably stay on the defensive against
the yen in the near term, especially since market positioning is
still probably tilted toward being long the dollar, said Satoshi
Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"In the short term, it (the dollar) will probably stay
heavy," Okagawa said.
"There are probably some sporadic stops as well as bids (for
the dollar)," Okagawa he said, adding that the likely mixture of
stop-loss dollar offers along with dollar bids suggests that any
drop in the dollar against the yen may occur only gradually.
The yen rose broadly, with the euro shedding 0.3 percent to
141.36 yen, while the Australian dollar fell 0.4
percent to 94.36 yen.
The Aussie dollar also eased 0.2 percent against the U.S.
dollar to $0.9262, but remained above Friday's
one-month low of $0.9203.
The greenback struggled to gain traction after failing on
Friday to sustain its post-jobs data gains.
The euro was steady at $1.3876, holding above
Friday's intraday low of $1.3812.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired workers at the
fastest clip in more than two years in April, pointing to a
rebound in economic growth after a severe winter.
Traders said a combination of factors took the wind out of
the dollar, including a worryingly-large increase in the number
of people dropping out of the labour force, weak wage growth and
escalating violence in Ukraine.
Further undermining the dollar was a drop in U.S. Treasury
yields particularly at the long-end, resulting in a marked
flattening of the curve. The benchmark yield plumbed
a three-month low of 2.57 percent and was last at 2.59 percent.
"Market reaction to the report suggested cautiousness in
overrating the payrolls gain," analysts at Barclays Capital
wrote in a note to clients.
The concerns about Ukraine and heightened geopolitical risks
have occasionally given a boost to safe assets and currencies in
recent weeks.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)