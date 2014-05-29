* Dollar index hovers near previous day's 2-month high
* Euro firmer but still mired near a 3-month trough
* Aussie buoyed by solid outlook for local business
investment
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 29 The dollar hovered near
a two-month high against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday, taking a pause after rallying due to a shake-out of
long positions in sterling and a drop in the euro.
The dollar index eased 0.1 percent to 80.490, staying
within sight of Wednesday's high of 80.581, its highest level
since early April. A break above 80.599, the April 4 peak, will
take the index back to highs not seen since mid-February.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3604, holding
slightly above a three-month low of $1.3587 set on Wednesday.
Expectations of some policy action from the European Central
Bank (ECB) have been mounting, a key reason for the recent
underperformance in the euro. A Reuters poll of 48 economists
showed a clear majority expect the ECB to cut its deposit rate
into negative territory next week.
The euro will probably stay on the defensive going into the
ECB meeting on June 5, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in
Singapore.
Going forward, the recent decline in U.S. bond yields may
help limit the scope of the euro's declines against the dollar,
he added.
"Given how much U.S. yields have fallen, I doubt that you
can chase the dollar higher that aggressively although there may
be some short-covering," Okagawa said.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.6728, regaining
a bit of ground after shedding 0.6 percent on Wednesday in its
biggest one-day fall in four months.
Sterling struggled to gain traction even in the wake of
hawkish-sounding remarks from Bank of England (BOE) policymaker
Martin Weale. He was quoted as saying the BOE should raise
interest rates sooner rather than later, but now was not the
time to start.
Traders were mostly at a loss to explain the greenback's
rise on Wednesday, apart from pointing to month-end dollar
demand.
Rather than trying to pin the moves on fundamentals, BNP
Paribas analysts said the overnight action could be explained by
"a more idiosyncratic exit from extended FX positions."
They said market participants were perhaps wary of a rise in
volatility that would undercut carry trades in the lead up to
the ECB rate review and that investors were ever-watchful for a
reversal in U.S. yields.
The dollar sagged against the yen in the wake of a drop in
benchmark Treasury yields to their lowest level in nearly 11
months, a move that usually undermines the greenback's appeal.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent to about 101.73 yen,
down from a two-week high near 102.15 yen touched earlier this
week.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last stood at 2.438 percent
, having fallen to as low as 2.434 percent on
Wednesday, its lowest level since early July last year.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.9272,
underpinned by an encouraging outlook for Australian business
investments.
Australian business investment fell again in the first
quarter but spending plans for 2014/15 were revised higher, a
positive for the economic outlook.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)