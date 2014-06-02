* Yen edges down as upbeat China data bolsters risk appetite
* Investors expect easing steps at Thursday's ECB meeting
* Speculators upped short bets on euro in latest week-IMM
* Aussie skids on downbeat data ahead of RBA meeting
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 2 The dollar edged up in Asian trade
on Monday as the yen started the week on the back foot against
its major counterparts, though pressure remained on the euro as
the market braced for further stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank this week.
Short-term investors increased short positioning on the euro
to 16,633 contracts from 9,220 a week earlier, according to data
for the week ended May 27 released by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Friday.
The ECB is preparing a package of policy options for its
June 5 meeting that includes cuts in all its interest rates,
Reuters reported last month.
"With so much expected from next week's meeting, focus is
shifting to what the Governing Council could do to 'surprise'
the markets," such as signalling that more aggressive
unconventional quantitative easing measures could be
forthcoming, strategists at CitiFX wrote in a note to clients.
"If the ECB does not surprise markets, we could see some
cautious profit taking on EUR. That said, we would still think
that the risks for EUR could be on the downside over more medium
term," they said.
The euro edged down to $1.3628, and remained not far
from a three-month low of $1.3586 touched on Thursday.
But against the yen, the euro ticked up about 0.2 percent to
139.03 yen, moving away from a four-month low of
137.98 yen hit on Thursday.
The yen wobbled as mergers-and-acquisition news raised the
prospects of more fund outflows, and strong China data whetted
investors' risk appetite and decreased the appeal of the
safe-haven currency.
"The yen-selling trend has strengthened today, partly due to
the morning's Dai-ichi news, as well as the weekend China PMI
data," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life Co is in advanced
talks to buy U.S. insurer Protective Life Corp in a deal
that could be worth over $5 billion.
On Sunday, China's official data showed factory activity
expanded at its quickest pace in five months in May,
underscoring Chinese economy's solid improvement in the second
quarter.
FADING EXPECTATIONS
Fading expectations that the Bank of Japan will muster
additional easing steps kept the yen's weakness in check.
Current and former central bankers say an informal debate is
even under way on how the BOJ can eventually exit its massive
monetary easing.
Strategists at Barclays, who had predicted further easing
steps could come as soon as next month, now foresee the BOJ
holding pat for the rest of 2014, as Japan's core consumer
prices are rising faster than expected. However, they still cite
the possibility of more measures in October.
The dollar bought 102.02 yen, up about 0.2 percent
against its Japanese counterpart.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, edged up about 0.1 percent to 80.445
. It remains within sight of Wednesday's high of 80.581,
which was its loftiest peak since early April. A break of its
April 4 high of 80.599 would take it to its highest levels since
mid-February.
The sustainability of the dollar's rise depends on whether
U.S. Treasuries continue to rally, or whether that trend has
ceased. In recent weeks, low U.S. yields have pushed down the
greenback, making dollar-denominated investments less
attractive.
The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
edged up in Asia to 2.485 percent from its U.S. close of 2.457
percent on Friday, moving away from Thursday's low of 2.422
percent, which was its deepest nadir since last June.
Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed on Monday for a
public holiday, which could lead to less forex market activity.
They will reopen on Tuesday.
Looking ahead, central bank policymakers in Australia,
Canada and Britain will also meet this week.
The Aussie skidded about 0.5 percent to $0.9259
after Australian building approvals unexpectedly fell in April,
reinforcing expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will
hold its cash rate at a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday.
Friday will bring the closely watched U.S. nonfarm payroll
report for May. Employers are expected to have added 215,000
workers last month, a Reuters poll found, after April's 288,000
increase, which was the biggest gain since January 2012.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Chris Gallagher)