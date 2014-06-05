* Euro back above $1.3600 after volatile session
* ECB cuts deposit rate to -0.10 pct, refi rate to 0.15 pct
* U.S. non-farm payrolls next event risk
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 6 The euro consolidated gains early
on Friday, having staged a dramatic rebound from a four-month
trough as investors booked profits after the European Central
Bank eased policy in a long-anticipated move.
The common currency last traded at $1.3662, after
rallying 0.5 percent on Thursday. Momentum could see it test
resistance at $1.3688/90 ahead of the closely watched U.S.
non-farm payrolls due later in the day.
The euro initially dropped to $1.3503 after the ECB cut
interest rates to record lows, taking its deposit rate into
negative territory for the first time. It also launched a series
of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy.
But the market, which had long expected action from the ECB,
was quick to lock in profits in a move that triggered a squeeze
on short positions. That saw the euro roar back to a high of
$1.3670.
"For the euro, it was the usual "buy the rumour, sell the
fact" story," said Emma Lawson, strategist at National Australia
Bank in Sydney.
Lawson said the 'risk on' market the ECB created was dollar
negative across the board, allowing not just the euro, but also
the New Zealand and Australian dollars to end higher in New
York.
Indeed, the kiwi dollar was among the best performing major
currencies, rallying 1 percent to $0.8515. It's Aussie
peer climbed 0.7 percent to a three-week high of $0.9347.
The rebound in the euro saw the dollar index drop
almost 0.4 percent from a four-month peak to 80.347.
Against the yen, the euro hit a 3-1/2 week high just shy of
140.00, while the dollar fell to 102.43
pulling away from a one-month high of 102.80 set earlier in the
week.
"Near term, we are worried about a squeeze higher (in the
euro), particularly given the currency's propensity to rise
after every ECB meeting over the last 12 months," George
Saravelos, a strategist at Deutsche Bank in London wrote in a
note to clients.
"We would tactically go long EUR/USD looking for a move back
to the top-end of this year's range." The euro's 2014 peak was
$1.3995 set nearly a month ago.
Other analysts, however, believe the euro could resume its
downtrend fairly quickly. Analysts at BNP Paribas recommended
selling the euro at $1.3620 to target a move to 1.3200, with a
stop at $1.3820.
"EURUSD has squeezed higher after the announcement but we
think this is an opportunity to add to shorts," they said.
Traders though doubted much would happen ahead of the
influential U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers probably
added 218,000 jobs in May, a step down from April's 288,000 job
gain. But estimates are even wider than usual, ranging from
110,000 all the way to 325,000.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)