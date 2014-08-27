* Dollar index hits fresh 13-month high
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Aug 27 The dollar hit a
13-month peak against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday,
with the euro still struggling amid expectations of further
policy easing from the European Central Bank.
The dollar index rose as far as 82.727 at one point,
its highest level since July 2013. It was last steady on the day
at 82.648.
Data on Tuesday showed orders for U.S.-manufactured durable
goods posted their biggest gain on record in July, while
consumer confidence rose in August to its highest level since
October 2007.
The eye-catching U.S. data, albeit driven by a huge jump in
aircraft orders, only served to bolster long dollar/short euro
positions - a trade embraced in earnest after recent dovish
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
"Clearly markets are increasingly digesting the comments of
Draghi...and interpreting it to mean that there's a risk of some
sort of action in the near term, in the next meeting or so,"
said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy Asia-Pacific for
Barclays in Singapore, referring to the possibility of further
monetary easing by the ECB.
The euro fell to as low as $1.31525 on trading platform EBS
earlier on Wednesday, its lowest in almost a year, bringing into
play the Sept. 6 trough near $1.3104. It last traded near
$1.3166, steady on the day.
Euro-selling against currencies such as the Canadian dollar
and the Australian dollar helped drag the common currency lower,
said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in
Singapore.
There was also some euro-selling aimed at taking out option
barriers at $1.3150, but there were also bids for the euro at
that level, Halley said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the euro touched its lowest level in
nearly 10 months versus the Australian dollar at A$1.4109
. Against the Canadian dollar, the euro set a
nine-month low of C$1.4365.
With Draghi having rekindled prospects of more monetary
stimulus, all eyes are on the ECB's policy meeting on Sept. 4.
"We now expect the ECB to take some further policy steps at
next week's meeting," analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note to
clients.
"While we still do not expect the ECB to actually deliver a
sovereign QE programme, we think that the likelihood has
increased substantially and that things could move very
quickly."
The greenback took a breather versus many other currencies
after its recent run higher. Against the yen, the dollar eased
0.1 percent to 103.96 yen, staying below Monday's
seven-month peak of 104.49 yen.
The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.8361,
edging away from a six-month low of $0.8311 hit on Tuesday.
The kiwi found support after giant cooperative Fonterra
reaffirmed its forecast for its farmgate milk price for the
2014/15 season. It also said it expected global milk prices to
improve later in the year after falling nearly 70 percent since
the start of 2014.
Dairy is New Zealand's largest export earner.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in WELLINGTON)