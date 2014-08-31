* Euro dips to fresh one-year low vs USD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 1 The euro slipped to a fresh
one-year low early on Monday as the situation in Ukraine
worsened, although a holiday in the United States and major
central bank events later in the week will probably keep
investors sidelined.
The common currency fell as far as $1.3127, from
around $1.3140 late in New York on Friday, reaching lows not
seen since early September 2013. It last traded at $1.3131.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko warned a "full-scale
war" was imminent if Russian troops continued an advance in
support of pro-Moscow rebels as Europe and the United States
threatened Russia with further new sanctions.
Analysts said the risk to euro zone growth posed by the
Ukraine conflict and stubbornly low inflation should keep the
pressure on the European Central Bank to provide further
stimulus at some stage, if not this week.
"It is too early for the ECB to announce new policy
measures, given that the two most powerful policies announced in
June are not yet deployed," analysts at Barclays said, referring
to the ECB's targeted long-term repo operations and asset-backed
securities purchases.
"But a minority of market participants expect new policy at
this week's meeting. As a result, inaction may be greeted by
temporary relief from euro depreciation, but we would see any
short-term rallies as a selling opportunity," they wrote in a
note to clients.
The euro posted its second straight month of losses against
the greenback in August, falling a further 1.9 percent following
a 2.2 percent drop in July.
Pressure on the euro helped the dollar index reach a high
not seen in over 13 months. It peaked at 82.773, before
easing back a touch to 82.742.
The euro, though, firmed against the Swiss franc after the
head of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said it stood ready to
intervene in the currency market to defend its cap on the franc.
The common currency climbed to 1.2067 francs,
pulling away from a near two-year trough of 1.2049 set last
week.
The SNB introduced a 1.20 per euro cap in 2011 to prevent
the franc's strong appreciation from further hurting the
economy, although it has not had to defend the cap for the last
two years.
Despite the geopolitical tensions, there was no meaningful
safe-haven bid for the yen. That saw the dollar edge up to a
one-week high of 104.21. The euro was little changed at
136.75, not far from last week's low of 136.42.
Central banks in the euro zone, Japan, Britain, Canada and
Australia all hold their respective policy reviews this week,
starting with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday.
The RBA is considered almost certain to keep its cash rate
steady at 2.5 percent for a 13th straight month.
The market will also be keeping an eye on a survey of
China's manufacturing sector due at 0100 GMT. Analysts polled by
Reuters expect activity in the country's vast factory sector to
weaken as demand faltered.
