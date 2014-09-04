* Euro off lows versus USD as markets trim bearish positions
* Uncertainty over more action from ECB keeping euro bears
wary
* BOJ keeps monetary policy unchanged as expected
(Updates levels, adds comments)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 4 The euro held steady
versus the dollar on Thursday, having recovered from one-year
lows set earlier this week as investors repositioned ahead of
the European Central Bank policy review.
News of a ceasefire plan in eastern Ukraine further shored
up the common currency, although this is now in doubt after
Ukraine's prime minister dismissed the proposal outlined by
President Vladimir Putin.
The common currency has already fallen a long way, dropping
from a high of $1.3701 on July 1 to $1.3110 on Tuesday.
It last fetched $1.3149, steady from late U.S. trade on
Wednesday.
Traders said euro bears were just taking a breather due to
uncertainty over whether the ECB will actually deliver a fresh
round of policy stimulus or simply lay the groundwork to act at
a later date.
To be sure, the ECB is under strong pressure to tackle
stubbornly low inflation at a time when the conflict in Ukraine
threatens to destabilise the region's fragile recovery.
"We expect them to reduce the main refinancing rate by 10bps
to 0.05 percent, also reducing the marginal lending and deposit
rates by similar amounts, taking the deposit rate down to 0.2
percent," said David de Garis, senior economist at National
Australia Bank.
"A failure to cut tonight could jeopardise bank involvement
in the first round of TLTROs (bank refinancing loans) as many
would wait to bid until December with borrowing rates expected
to be lower by then."
The dollar index held steady at 82.858, having
slipped off Wednesday's 14-month peak of 83.058 as the selloff
in the euro ran out of steam.
The euro could bounce to as high as around $1.3250 later on
Thursday if the ECB holds off from any additional monetary
easing, said Masafumi Yamamoto, market strategist for
Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
"I don't think there is a need to lower interest rates just
yet," he said, adding that while inflation in the euro zone has
been slowing, the ECB will probably wait to see how the TLTRO
plays out. The first TLTRO operation, the ECB's bank funding
plan unveiled in June, is set for Sept. 18.
Still, the euro's downtrend since July is likely to remain
intact even if the ECB holds off on any additional monetary
easing, Yamamoto said. He expects ECB President Mario Draghi
will probably point to the possibility of more monetary stimulus
in his post-meeting remarks.
Against the yen, the euro held steady near 137.83 yen
, having scaled a seven-week peak of 138.28 on
Wednesday.
The dollar was flat at 104.85 yen, but below
Wednesday's eight-month high of 105.31 yen.
The yen showed limited reaction after the Bank of Japan kept
monetary policy unchanged as widely expected, and retained its
upbeat view on the economy.
The BOJ voted unanimously to maintain its pledge of
increasing base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank,
at an annual pace of 60-70 trillion yen ($572-$667 billion)
through purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
