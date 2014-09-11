* Dollar near 6-year high vs yen
* RBNZ talks NZD lower
* Dollar index edges back towards 14-month peak
* Aussie jumps after strong jobs data
* Sterling stays near 10-mth low ahead of Scottish
referendum
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 11 The U.S. dollar held near
a six-year peak against the yen early on Thursday and powered to
a seven-month high on its New Zealand peer, which fell after the
country's central bank said the kiwi's current level was
"unjustified and unsustainable".
The U.S. dollar traded at 106.74 yen, after having
scaled a six-year high of 106.89 yen in New York on Wednesday,
which represented a gain of 1.7 percent so far this week.
The dollar index traded at 84.200, near a 14-month
high of 84.519 reached on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar, which recently struck 5-month lows
against the U.S. dollar, bucked the broad strength in the U.S.
unit after Australian jobs data showed a surprisingly big jump
in payrolls.
The greenback has been a star performer this week, partly
because investors are again getting nervous about when the
Federal Reserve might start to lift interest rates, with eyes on
the U.S. central bank's meeting next week for any signal on the
likely timing.
The consequent rise in U.S. Treasury yields helped boost
sentiment toward the greenback, particularly against
low-yielding peers such as the yen and euro.
"A growing number of people are starting look for further
upside in the dollar," said a trader at a Western bank.
"But the implied volatility on the dollar/yen has fallen
today after recent rises, which suggests some people are already
starting to take profits (on dollar/yen calls). I suspect the
dollar's latest rally is already in the middle stage. The dollar
could rise to 108 yen, but perhaps not to 110 yen," he said.
Talked down by its own central bank, the kiwi sank as low as
$0.8180, bringing into view its 2014 trough of $0.8052
set in February. It has fallen more than 6 U.S. cents from the
July high of $0.8839.
"We expect a further significant depreciation, which should
be reinforced as monetary policy in the U.S. begins to
normalise," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler
said in a statement.
Startlingly strong Australian jobs data led markets to
almost abandon any chance of further rate cuts, and helped the
Aussie recover from five-month lows.
The Aussie rose 0.4 percent on the day to $0.9192,
off Wednesday's low of $0.9113.
The euro was still laid low after last week's policy easing
by the European Central Bank. It traded at $1.2914, flat
on the day but struggling to break away from a 14-month trough
of $1.2859 plumbed on Tuesday.
But the common currency rallied against its Swiss
counterpart after the Swiss National Bank reinforced its
willingness to take further steps to cap the franc at 1.20 per
euro if necessary, including imposing negative interest rates.
The euro jumped to a one-month high of 1.2119 francs
on Wednesday, well off a near two-year low of 1.2045
hit last week. It stood at 1.2095 francs in Asia.
Prospects that Scots could vote for independence, breaking
up the United Kingdom, in a referendum next week, kept sterling
shaky. It was slightly weaker in Asia at $1.6197,
having slumped to a 10-month low of $1.6052 on Wednesday.
In a sign of panic over the possible disintegration of the
307-year-old union, British Prime Minister David Cameron, his
deputy and the opposition Labour Party leader all headed to
Scotland to offer greater autonomy as an enticement to vote
against full independence.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)