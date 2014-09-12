* Dollar index consolidating just below 14-month peak
* Sterling and euro steadier after recent drubbing
* Commodity currencies sink anew overnight
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 12 The dollar hovered below a
14-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on
Friday as the selloff in sterling and the euro tapered off, but
commodity currencies remained under pressure.
The dollar index last traded at 84.262 after a flat
close in New York. But it was within striking distance of
Tuesday's high of 84.519 and is up 0.6 percent so far this week.
It also reached a six-year high on the yen at 107.20, and
was last at 107.07.
Investors had bought the greenback ahead of the Federal
Reserve's Sept 16-17 policy review amid some expectations that
the central bank could signal an earlier rise to interest rates.
U.S. Treasury yields have been adjusting to that prospect
with the two-year yield now not far from a three-year
peak of 0.5900 percent set in July.
The rise in U.S. yields and a pick-up in implied volatility
have taken a toll on carry currencies from the Australian dollar
to those in emerging markets.
The Aussie skidded to a fresh six-month low of $0.9089
overnight, despite local data showing employment surged
by the most on record in August.
"If we see a hawkish Fed next week, we'll be heading back to
90 cents in no time," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific
Research at TDSecurities.
The kiwi dollar hit a seven-month low of $0.8161,
while the Canadian dollar plumbed a five-month low of C$1.1059
per USD, after breaking the 1.10 barrier.
Sterling and euro were steadier, although still trading
heavily on domestic factors.
Jitters about a breakup of the United Kingdom has seen
sterling slide more than 2 percent in the past two weeks. It
skidded to a 10-month low of $1.6052 on Wednesday, but
has managed to claw back to $1.6256.
Partly helping sterling rebound, a YouGov poll showed
supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom gained back
a narrow lead over separatists just one week before Scots vote
in a referendum on independence.
The euro was at $1.2923, holding above a 14-month
trough of $1.2859 set on Tuesday after the European Central Bank
last week surprised markets with a fresh round of policy easing.
In comments published on Thursday, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said the ECB would prefer not to be forced to spend
billions of euros buying government debt, a process known as
quantitative easing, but it cannot rule it out.
There are no major economic data out of Asia on Friday, but
China is scheduled to release its industrial output and retail
sales figures on Saturday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)