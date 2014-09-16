* Dollar in holding pattern ahead of two-day Fed meeting

* Aussie off lows as iron ore bounces (Updates levels, adds comments)

By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 16 The dollar eased on Tuesday with investors reluctant to do much as they waited for fresh guidance on interest rates from the Federal Reserve, while the Australian dollar held above a six-month trough.

The dollar index slipped 0.1 percent to 84.193, largely consolidating in a slim 84.035-84.519 range since its rally to a 14-month peak on Sept. 9 ran out of steam.

The euro held steady at $1.2946, hemmed in a $1.2859-$1.2980 range after a selloff sparked by the European Central Bank's interest rate cut early this month faded.

But keeping pressure on the ECB, the OECD on Monday urged much more aggressive stimulus to ward off the risk of deflation in a subdued euro zone.

In contrast, markets have been positioning for the Fed, after its Sept. 16-17 meeting, to signal an earlier hike in rates than investors had been expecting.

That has seen the 10-year Treasury yield post its biggest rally in over a year last week. In turn, the higher yields have bolstered the appeal of the dollar, particularly against the low-yielding yen.

The dollar eased 0.1 percent to 107.09 yen, down slightly from a six-year high of 107.39 yen set on Friday.

"There's some degree of profit-taking and there's also some degree of stabilisation or consolidation," said Divya Devesh, FX strategist for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

"I guess the market is gauging at this stage where the risks are... and where we could potentially see a reversal if things don't go as the market expects," Devesh said, adding that the same could be said for the dollar's moves versus emerging Asian currencies.

The U.S. 10-year yield hit a two-month high of 2.651 percent overnight, but later pulled back after data showed U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven months in August.

The benchmark yield last stood at 2.574 percent.

Still, the underlying trend remained consistent with a steadily recovering U.S. economy and should reinforce market expectations for a slightly more hawkish signal from the Fed.

Specifically, investors are looking for the Fed to drop its promise to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying program later in the year.

"At Wednesday's FOMC meeting, changes to Fed forecasts and wording that reflects expectations that rates could go higher sooner than expected should provide support to the U.S. dollar," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note to clients.

The broad rally in the greenback and a pick-up in implied volatility have undermined the Australian dollar, which has dropped 4 U.S. cents in the past week.

The Aussie dollar held steady at $0.9034, having bounced from Monday's six-month trough of $0.8984.

Traders said Monday's low should provide some support for now as it coincided with the 61.8 percent retracement level of its rally from $0.8660 in January to $0.9505 in July.

The Aussie's rebound came as iron ore prices bounced off a five-year low, probably spurred by expectations that Beijing will be forced to inject more stimulus after recent data confirmed a slowdown in the economy.

Sterling remained on edge ahead of Thursday's historic referendum on independence for Scotland. It held steady at $1.6232, having last week fallen to a 10-month low of $1.6052. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)