* Sterling rises on signs of Unionist victory
* Strong U.S. jobless claims boosts U.S. yields and dollar
* Yen hits 6-year low vs dollar, sterling
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 19 Sterling rose to a two-week high
against the U.S. dollar and two-year peak against the euro on
Friday, taking comfort from early results of a Scottish
referendum that indicated a break-up of the United Kingdom will
be averted.
The results from several small boroughs showed a solid lead
for the "No" camp to independence. Earlier, a YouGov survey
showed support for Scottish independence amounted to 46 percent
of the electorate with 54 percent wanting to stay in the United
Kingdom.
"The YouGov survey seems to have a fairly big sample size so
I suspect it will be not that off the official result," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.
The pound jumped almost 0.8 percent to $1.6525,
its highest since Sept. 2, and last stood at $1.6508, extending
its bounce from a 10-month low of $1.6052 hit on Sept. 10.
Against the euro, it hit a two-year high of 78.12 pence per
euro and climbed to a six-year high of 180.66 yen
.
The U.S. dollar stood tall against the yen, after scaling a
six-year high on Thursday as a drop in U.S. jobless claims
reinforced the market's view of the diverging trajectory of
interest rates between the United States and Japan.
The dollar jumped to as high as 109.46 yen before
stepping back a tad to 109.18 yen, still up 0.5 percent on the
day. The yen also faltered as more weak economic data reinforced
expectations the Bank of Japan will have to offer more sitmulus.
While other U.S. data on Thursday showed some weakness in
home building and factory activity, they hardly dented the
perception that the U.S. central bank will be well ahead of the
likes of the Bank of Japan in tightening rates.
The Federal Reserve reiterated this week that near zero
rates will be maintained for a considerable time, but
policymakers also indicated they expect faster rate hikes next
year and the year after.
That boosted yields on U.S. notes, and hence the yield
appeal of the dollar.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value
against six currencies, climbed to 84.743, its strongest level
in more than four years and last stood at 84.268.
The euro also hit a 14-month low of $1.2834 on Thursday
before bouncing back higher and it last traded at $1.2917
.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington; Editing
by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)