By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 22 The dollar hovered near six-year
highs against the Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by
expectations the world's biggest economy will see the start of
its rate-tightening cycle sooner-than-expected.
The yen didn't get any help from the weekend meeting in
Cairns, Australia, of finance ministers and bank chiefs from the
Group of 20 leading nations, where currencies got little
mention.
The G20 said they are tantalisingly close to adding an extra
$2 trillion to the global economy and creating millions of new
jobs, but Europe's extended stagnation remains a major stumbling
block.
"Currency movements look to have drawn little focus at this
weekend's G20 meeting," Todd Elmer, currency strategist at
CitiFX in Singapore, wrote in a note to clients.
"This will likely be viewed as JPY-negative since it runs
counter to building speculation that authorities, both foreign
and domestic, are becoming more concerned with recent
depreciation," Elmer said.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso suggested this month that
a sharp decline in the yen would be unwelcome, preferring
instead more gradual moves.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 108.88 yen after
hitting a six-year high of 109.46 on Friday.
The dollar rallied 1.6 percent against its Japanese
counterpart last week, drawing encouragement from the Federal
Reserve's higher projections of future interest rates.
The dollar was also on the front foot against the euro.
With the Scottish referendum out of the way, the focus was
seen returning to diverging monetary policies between the United
States and Europe.
The euro stood nearly flat at $1.2844 after touching
a 14-month trough of $1.2826.
The common currency has taken a spill on expectations the
European Central Bank will continue to keep policy easy, and
perhaps take further steps to shore up the European economy, in
stark contrast to the Fed's hawkish rate projections.
Sterling lacked momentum after briefly jumping against the
dollar on Friday on relief after Scotland rejected independence.
The pound fetched $1.6318 after momentarily rising
above $1.65 on Friday.
Major political risks - including the fallout of the
Scottish referendum to next May's general election - still lie
ahead for the pound and other UK assets, analysts said.
The Australian dollar also continued to struggle against the
U.S. dollar on the Fed policy views.
The Aussie was at $0.8938, with a break below
$0.8920 taking the antipodean unit to a fresh six-month low
against the dollar.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)