* Dollar index hovers just below 2-year high
* Currencies not high on G20 agenda, seen weighing on yen
* Euro brushes 14-month low against overall bullish dollar
(Adds quotes, details)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 22 The dollar hovered near a
two-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday,
underpinned by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will start
its rate-tightening cycle sooner than expected.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's strength
against a basket of major currencies, was at 84.607,
within reach of a two-year high of 84.797 hit Friday.
The yen eked out some lost territory after slumping to a
six-year low against the dollar late last week, although the
gains were modest.
The yen didn't get any help from the weekend meeting of G20
finance ministers and bank chiefs in Cairns, Australia, where
currencies got little mention.
The G20 said they were close to adding an extra $2 trillion
to the global economy and creating millions of new jobs, but
Europe's extended stagnation remained a major stumbling block.
"Currency movements look to have drawn little focus at this
weekend's G20 meeting," Todd Elmer, currency strategist at
CitiFX in Singapore, wrote in a note to clients.
"This will likely be viewed as JPY-negative since it runs
counter to building speculation that authorities, both foreign
and domestic, are becoming more concerned with recent
depreciation," Elmer said.
Japanese officials have stopped short of actively talking
down the dollar's gains versus the yen, though they have voiced
concerns about wide currency swings.
Finance minister Taro Aso and economy minister Akira Amari
have suggested this month that a sharp decline in the yen would
be unwelcome, preferring instead more gradual
moves.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 108.87 yen after
hitting a six-year high of 109.46 on Friday.
The dollar rallied 1.6 percent against its Japanese
counterpart last week, drawing encouragement from the Federal
Reserve's higher projections of future interest rates.
While some market participants saw the dollar advancing to
the 110 yen threshold soon, others cautioned that hot money
accounts were ready to take profits on the dollar and its fall
could be fast and hard following recent sharp gains.
"The dollar looks on course to reach 110 yen this week
backed by U.S. economic fundamentals. Still, a sizeable slide in
equities and any verbal warnings by U.S. officials against the
depreciating yen could be triggers for speculators to sell the
dollar, which could slip rapidly," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
For now, however, the dollar was also on the front foot
against the euro.
With the Scottish referendum out of the way, the focus was
seen returning to diverging monetary policies between the United
States and Europe.
The euro stood nearly flat at $1.2850 after touching
a 14-month trough of $1.2826.
The common currency has taken a spill on expectations the
European Central Bank will continue to keep policy easy, and
perhaps take further steps to shore up the European economy, in
stark contrast to the Fed's hawkish rate projections.
In focus this week was the string of Fed officials due to
speak and whether they would reinforce the central bank's
hawkish rate outlook.
The market also eyed this week's run of U.S. data and their
potential impact on U.S. Treasury yields, and by extension the
dollar. For a starter U.S. existing home sales will be released
later in the session.
Sterling lacked momentum after briefly jumping against the
dollar on Friday on relief after Scotland rejected independence.
The pound fetched $1.6343 after momentarily rising
above $1.65 on Friday.
Major political risks - ranging from the fallout of the
Scottish referendum to next May's general election - still lie
ahead for the pound and other UK assets, analysts said.
The Australian dollar also continued to struggle against the
U.S. dollar on the Fed's policy guidance.
The Aussie was at $0.8928, with a break below
$0.8920 taking it to a fresh six-month low against the dollar.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)