* Dollar index holds below a four-year peak set on Monday
* Euro edges off a 14-month trough, Aussie falls below 89c
* Dovish BOC weighs on Canadian dollar
* All eyes on HSBC flash China PMI report due at 0145 GMT
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 23 The dollar hovered just below a
four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early in
Asia on Tuesday as the euro steadied near a 14-month trough with
sellers taking a bit of a breather.
The dollar index last traded at 84.699, having peaked
at 84.861 on Monday, a high not seen since July 2010. It has
posted 10 straight weeks of gains as markets wagered U.S. rates
would rise long before those in Europe or Japan.
The dollar's run even prompted New York Federal Reserve bank
president William Dudley to caution that the gains could
complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic
performance and pushing down inflation.
Dudley said while the value of the dollar is not a policy
goal of the Fed's, it had to be taken "on board" as part of the
central bank's economic forecast.
The euro squeezed up to $1.2849, having plumbed a
fresh 14-month low of $1.2816, prompting some traders to suspect
it might correct higher as key support near $1.2800 loomed.
But the bigger picture for a stronger greenback should
remain intact thanks to the diverging interest rate views
between the United States and its major counterparts including
Europe and Japan.
European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi on Monday
reiterated that the bank is ready to use additional
unconventional tools if needed to spur growth.
Still, there is a healthy dose of scepticism that the ECB
would launch a bond-buying stimulus program any time soon.
"Draghi is more likely to be teasing the market than making
any firm commitments. Any unconventional measures need to be
'within our mandate' and the Buba would doubtless argue that
government bond buying was outside it," analysts at National
Australia Bank wrote in a note to clients.
"Still constructive ambiguity could suit Draghi at the
moment as it puts downward pressure on the euro, which gives him
some time to hope that deflationary forces ease."
Against the yen, the dollar was at 108.82 not far
from a six-year high of 109.46 set on Friday. The euro fetched
139.85 yen, in the middle of this year's
135.73-145.08 range.
Commodity currencies have also been caught up in a downdraft
against the greenback, with the Australian dollar particularly
hard hit.
The Aussie skidded below 89 U.S. cents for the
first time since early March, having shed nearly 5 percent so
far this month. It was last at $0.8878.
Concerns about slowing Chinese growth and a big drop in the
price of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, have conspired
to undermine the currency. Chinese steel and iron ore futures
fell to record lows on Monday.
The Aussie's near-term outlook hinges on the latest survey
on China's manufacturing sector. HSBC's flash China PMI report
is due at 0145 GMT. Forecasts centred on a reading of 50.0, down
from 50.2.
The survey follows data showing China's factory output grew
at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August. Any fresh
disappointment will no doubt push the Aussie another step
towards its 2014 trough of $0.8660 set in January.
The Canadian dollar was also under the pump in the wake of
dovish comments from the central bank, which said interest rates
may have to be lower than they have been historically for the
economy to operate at full capacity.
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins went
as far as saying the policy rate may need to be below neutral
for some time, even after the output gap closed, to keep
inflation on target.
The Canadian dollar fell to a one-week low of C$1.1045 per
U.S. dollar early in Asia.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)