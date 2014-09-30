* Dollar index set for best monthly performance in over a
year
* Kiwi at other end of scale, among the worst performers
* Markets still keeping an eye on developments in Hong Kong
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 30 The dollar hovered at a
four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early on
Tuesday, on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over
a year even as some analysts warned its three-month long rally
was at risk of running out of puff.
Trading in Asia is likely to be subdued with investors
keeping a wary eye on the spreading pro-democracy protests in
Hong Kong and with a raft of holidays in the region this week.
The dollar index last stood at 85.605, not far from
an overnight peak of 85.798 - a high not seen since July 2010.
It's monthly gain of 3.5 percent, if sustained, would be the
largest since February 2013.
In the past three months, the dollar index has surged more
than 7 percent, driven in part by expectations the Federal
Reserve will start to hike interest rates well ahead of most
other major central banks.
Data on Monday showing U.S. consumer spending accelerated in
August supported the upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy.
"Looking ahead, we expect data this week to show continued
divergence in economic fundamentals to support the USD,"
analysts at Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
As a result, U.S. Treasury yields have risen with the
two-year yield nearing 0.6 percent, a high not seen
since May 2011. That in turn has bolstered the appeal of the
greenback against its low-yielding peers.
The dollar scaled a fresh six-year high of 109.75 yen
overnight and last traded at 109.41. The euro came within a
whisker of its November 2012 trough of $1.2661 before
edging back to $1.2690.
Euro zone inflation data due later on Tuesday will be
closely watched by euro bears, but a bigger-than-expected rise
in Germany's annual inflation could potentially help keep the
euro zone rate stable.
One of the worst performing major currencies this month
would have to be the New Zealand dollar, which is down nearly 7
percent.
Data on Monday confirming the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
had intervened to weaken the currency proved the central bank
could talk the talk and walk the walk.
The kiwi last stood at $0.7775, having plumbed a
near 14-month low of $0.7708 on Monday.
Doing nearly as badly is its Australian peer. It has
suffered a drop of more than 6 percent this month, a vicious
turnaround for a currency that had been trading in a remarkably
stable 92-95 cent range.
The Aussie fell out of favour as market volatility picked up
following the end of the summer lull and as carry trades lost
their lustre.
China's patchy economic growth and further declines in the
price of iron ore, Australia's biggest export earner, then
become excuses for selling the Aussie.
Momentum sellers joined the fray as key chart support levels
gave way, handing the currency a one-way ticket to its 2014
trough of $0.8660 set in January.
The Aussie fell as far as $0.8684 overnight and
last traded at $0.8718.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)