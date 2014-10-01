* Dollar stays bullish after euro slides overnight
* Aussie slumps on weak data, gives dollar leg up in Asia
* Dollar/yen pokes above 110 threshold, first since 2008
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 1 The dollar struck a six-year
high against the yen and was poised near a two-year peak against
the euro, while gathering more bullish impetus on Wednesday as
weaker than expected Australian retail sales data sparked
selling on Australian dollar.
The Aussie shed 0.8 percent to $0.8679 after
stooping to an eight-month low of $0.8666.
The dollar's strength overnight was partially down to a
slowdown in euro zone inflation, which fed expectations of a
divergence between monetary policies in Europe and the United
States, with the Federal Reserve expected to tighten at some
point.
Profit taking brought the dollar off its peak above 110 yen,
a level unseen since August 2008, traders said. It topped out at
110.09 yen, and was last traded at 109.88 yen, still up
0.3 percent from late Tuesday in Asia.
Market participants expected the dollar to firm further
against the yen if upcoming U.S. data fan prospects of an early
rate hike by the Fed.
"Friday's non-farm payrolls will be key, as it could raise
rate hike expectations another notch," said Shinichiro Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays Bank in Tokyo.
Dollar bulls all but shrugged off a decline in U.S. consumer
confidence in September and a home price report that fell short
of expectations.
Many still believe the U.S. economy is on a recovery path
that will allow the Fed to raise interest rates well before the
European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.
The market barely reacted to a comment by a Japanese
government spokesman who said the weak yen needed to be
monitored, but traders remained on guard in case authorities
jawboning becomes louder.
The euro languished near a fresh two-year trough, having
come pressure after overnight data showed euro zone annual
inflation cooled to 0.3 percent in September from 0.4 percent,
intensifying the case for the ECB to offer more stimulus.
The common currency fell as far as $1.2571 before
managing a bounce to $1.2613. The euro lost 3.82 percent in
September - its biggest decline in over two years.
"Euro zone equities closed up 1.2 percent, presumably
assisted by the prospect of continued stimulative policy from
the ECB," David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia
Bank, said.
Renewed heat on the common currency helped push the dollar
index to a four-year high of 86.218. The index has since
edged back down to 86.048.
