* Yen firms against dollar and euro
* Risk appetite hit after disappointing global PMI surveys
* Euro defensive as ECB policy meeting looms
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 2 The safe-haven yen held onto solid
gains early on Thursday after disappointing manufacturing
surveys from around the globe triggered a run on risk, while the
euro stayed defensive as a policy review by the European Central
Bank loomed.
The euro slid to a three-week low of 137.39 yen,
the dollar retreated to 109.08 from a six-year peak of
110.09, while the Australian dollar briefly dipped below 95.00
for the first time in seven weeks.
Investors warmed to the Japanese currency after a slew of
surveys showed German factory activity shrank for the first time
in 15 months, China's manufacturing sector barely grew, while
the United States slowed more than expected.
The reports cast a pall on investor confidence, knocking
global stocks lower and boosting demand for safe-havens such as
the yen and government bonds.
U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply as a result with the
10-year yield sliding below 2.40 percent to its
lowest in nearly a month. That in turn undermined the allure of
the greenback against a host of currencies, apart from the euro.
The common currency last traded at $1.2625, having
drifted in a slim $1.2583/1.2640 range on Wednesday. It hovered
just above a two-year trough of $1.2571 plumbed on Tuesday.
While the ECB is not expected to cut interest rates, it will
present details of a new asset-buying plan that it hopes will
help revive the flagging euro zone economy and see off the
spectre of deflation.
"Bottom line for the euro is that (ECB President Mario)
Draghi needs to convince investors that ECB action will be large
enough to boost inflation expectations, and that policy
responses will continue to escalate if inflation expectations
were to fall further," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note
to clients.
The Australian dollar managed to bounce back above 87 U.S.
cents, from an eight-month low of $0.8663. It came
within a hair's breadth of its 2014 trough of $0.8660 on
Wednesday after local retail sales data fell short of
expectations.
Aussie bears will look to building approvals and trade data
due at 0130 GMT before giving the downside another go.
Overall though, the market is looking at the prospect of
another listless session in Asia with several major centres
including China and Hong Kong closed for public holidays.
Investors are also unlikely to want to take big positions
ahead of the closely watched U.S. payrolls report on Friday and
amid the ongoing pro-democracy unrest in Hong
Kong.
