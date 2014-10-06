* Dollar index logs record 12 straight weeks of gains
* Activity likely to be thin due to holidays, Japan typhoon
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 6 The dollar started the week on a
strong note in early Asian trade on Monday, holding near a more
than four-year high touched after an upbeat U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report increased speculation that the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates in mid-2015 or earlier.
Data from the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S.
non-farm payrolls rose 248,000 last month and the jobless rate
fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008, underscoring
that the U.S. economy continues to improve and adding credence
to speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates sooner rather than later.
Most of Wall Street's top bond firms still see the U.S.
central bank starting to raise interest rates no later than June
of next year and said the bond market was under-pricing the risk
that the U.S. central bank may move more aggressively once it
starts tightening policy, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Speculators once again increased their bullish bets on the
dollar in the latest week to their largest since June 2013, with
the value of the dollar's net long position rising to $37.36
billion in the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the
previous week. This was the seventh straight week that net longs
in the dollar have totalled at least $30 billion, according to
data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, was headed for its best yearly gain in nine
years, adding about 8 percent so far in 2014. It logged weekly
gains for a record 12 straight weeks, and last stood at 86.636
, not far from a four-year high of 86.746 marked on
Friday.
Against the yen, the dollar was up about 0.1 percent in
early trading at 109.82 yen, moving back toward last
week's six-year peak of 110.09 yen.
"The technical picture of dollar-yen seems fairly straight
forward," Marc Chandler, chief currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York, said in a note.
"If we are right, the dollar does not really trend against
the yen except for the movement from one trading range to
another, then the lower end of the new trading range appears to
have been set, at least on a preliminary basis at 108 yen," he
said, adding that the 110-yen level is not the top end of the
range and that it could be closer to 115 yen, and could possibly
even overshoot that.
Divergent monetary policy expectations also favour the
dollar over the yen. The Bank of Japan will announce its latest
policy decision on Tuesday and is expected to keep monetary
settings unchanged, even as a slew of weak data will likely
force it to cut its economic growth projections later this
month.
The euro was steady on the day at $1.2512 after
falling as far as $1.2501 on Friday, a more than two-year nadir.
Trading activity was likely to be thinner than usual on
Monday, with Singapore and most of Australia closed for local
holidays, and Typhoon Phanfone battering Japan and interfering
with the morning commute.
