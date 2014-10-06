* Dollar index logs record 12 straight weeks of gains

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 6 The dollar held on Monday near a more than four-year high, touched after last week's upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls report increased speculation that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in mid-2015 or earlier.

Trading activity was lighter than usual, market participants said, with Singapore and most of Australia closed for local holidays, and Typhoon Phanfone battering the Tokyo area earlier in the day.

"Today's conditions were thin with the typhoon hitting Tokyo, and it was a very illiquid market," said Kaneo Ogino, director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research firm.

"There was some profit-taking capping the upside, but demand for dollars is still high," he said.

Data from the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose 248,000 last month and the jobless rate fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008. The figures underscored the continuing improvement in the U.S. economy and added credence to speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Most of Wall Street's top bond firms still see the U.S. central bank starting to raise interest rates no later than June of next year, and say the bond market is under-pricing the risk that it may move aggressively once it starts tightening policy, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Federal fund rate futures <0#FF:> are fully priced for a rate hike in July.

Speculators increased their bullish bets on the dollar in the latest week to their largest since June 2013, with the value of the dollar's net long position rising to $37.36 billion in the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the previous week.

This was the seventh straight week that net longs in the dollar have totalled at least $30 billion, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was headed for its best yearly gain in nine years, adding about 8 percent so far in 2014. It logged weekly gains for a record 12 straight weeks, and last stood slightly down on the day at 86.636, but not far from a four-year high of 86.746 marked on Friday.

The euro was steady on the day at $1.2518 after falling as far as $1.2501 on Friday, a more than two-year nadir.

Against the yen, the dollar edged down about 0.2 percent to 109.55 yen, after it marked a six-year peak of 110.09 yen last week.

The dollar now appeared to be in a new trading range against the yen, with the lower end at about 108 yen, Marc Chandler, chief currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York, said in a note.

The top end of range could be close to 115 yen and could possibly overshoot that, he added.

Divergent monetary policy expectations also favour the dollar over the yen. The Bank of Japan will announce its latest policy decision on Tuesday and is expected to keep monetary settings unchanged, even as a slew of weak data will likely force it to cut its economic growth projections later this month.

The weakening yen has not escaped the attention of other countries. South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who rarely comments on currencies, said on Monday the yen's weakness could hurt the profitability of Korean exporters.

The Australian dollar added about 0.2 percent to $0.8692 but remained not far from a low of $0.8642 hit on Friday, its lowest level since July 2010.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold a regular policy review on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold its cash rate steady at 2.5 percent. Investors will be watching to see if the central bank tries to talk its currency even lower. (Editing by Edmund Klamann and Richard Pullin)