* Dollar index logs record 12 straight weeks of gains
* Aussie edges away from 4-year low ahead of RBA policy
review
* Activity lighter than usual due to holidays, Japan typhoon
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 6 The dollar held on Monday near a
more than four-year high, touched after last week's upbeat U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report increased speculation that the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates in mid-2015 or earlier.
Trading activity was lighter than usual, market participants
said, with Singapore and most of Australia closed for local
holidays, and Typhoon Phanfone battering the Tokyo area earlier
in the day.
"Today's conditions were thin with the typhoon hitting
Tokyo, and it was a very illiquid market," said Kaneo Ogino,
director at Global-info Co in Tokyo, a foreign exchange research
firm.
"There was some profit-taking capping the upside, but demand
for dollars is still high," he said.
Data from the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S.
non-farm payrolls rose 248,000 last month and the jobless rate
fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008. The figures
underscored the continuing improvement in the U.S. economy and
added credence to speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates sooner rather than later.
Most of Wall Street's top bond firms still see the U.S.
central bank starting to raise interest rates no later than June
of next year, and say the bond market is under-pricing the risk
that it may move aggressively once it starts tightening policy,
a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Federal fund rate futures <0#FF:> are fully priced for a
rate hike in July.
Speculators increased their bullish bets on the dollar in
the latest week to their largest since June 2013, with the value
of the dollar's net long position rising to $37.36 billion in
the week ended Sept. 30, from $35.81 billion the previous week.
This was the seventh straight week that net longs in the
dollar have totalled at least $30 billion, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major currencies, was headed for its best yearly gain in nine
years, adding about 8 percent so far in 2014. It logged weekly
gains for a record 12 straight weeks, and last stood slightly
down on the day at 86.636, but not far from a four-year
high of 86.746 marked on Friday.
The euro was steady on the day at $1.2518 after
falling as far as $1.2501 on Friday, a more than two-year nadir.
Against the yen, the dollar edged down about 0.2 percent to
109.55 yen, after it marked a six-year peak of 110.09 yen
last week.
The dollar now appeared to be in a new trading range
against the yen, with the lower end at about 108 yen, Marc
Chandler, chief currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman
in New York, said in a note.
The top end of range could be close to 115 yen and could
possibly overshoot that, he added.
Divergent monetary policy expectations also favour the
dollar over the yen. The Bank of Japan will announce its latest
policy decision on Tuesday and is expected to keep monetary
settings unchanged, even as a slew of weak data will likely
force it to cut its economic growth projections later this
month.
The weakening yen has not escaped the attention of other
countries. South Korean President Park Geun-hye, who rarely
comments on currencies, said on Monday the yen's weakness could
hurt the profitability of Korean exporters.
The Australian dollar added about 0.2 percent to $0.8692
but remained not far from a low of $0.8642 hit on
Friday, its lowest level since July 2010.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold a regular policy
review on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold its cash rate
steady at 2.5 percent. Investors will be watching to see if the
central bank tries to talk its currency even lower.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Richard Pullin)