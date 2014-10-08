* Safe-haven yen rallies across the board, U.S. yields fall
* Risk appetite hit after poor German data, IMF forecast
* Tighter U.S.-Japan 2-yr yield spread seen weighing on
dollar
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Oct 8 The safe-haven yen stood
tall on Wednesday, having risen broadly as risk appetite waned
in the wake of a plunge in German industrial output and after
the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for a third
time this year.
The dollar traded at 108.335 yen after sliding to a
three-week low of 107.82 yen, further recoiling from a
six-year high of 110.09 set a week ago. The euro dipped to its
lowest in a month to 136.50 yen before edging back to
136.90.
Data on Tuesday showed German industrial output fell 4.0
percent in August from July, the biggest decline since the
height of the financial crisis.
At the same time, the IMF nudged its global growth forecast
down to 3.3 percent for this year from 3.4 percent, warning of
weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and big
emerging markets such as Brazil.
Slightly at odds with the IMF, Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda remained upbeat on Tuesday about the economic
outlook and shrugged off the need to expand the bank's already
massive stimulus program.
The disappointing German data, combined with the gloomy IMF
forecast, knocked European and U.S. stocks sharply lower.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rallied strongly, sending yields
sliding again. The 10-year yield fell as far as
2.337 percent, bringing into view a 14-month trough of 2.303
percent set in August.
The USD/JPY pair tends to track U.S. yields quite closely,
partly because of the prevalence of carry trades where investors
borrow yen at low rates to buy U.S. assets.
"Markets looked to be searching for reasons to take back
risk off the table as they factor in the reality of some global
growth slowdown and still present geo-political risks," said
David de Garis, senior economist at National Australia Bank.
"They found it in the form of another downside data surprise
from Germany with its weaker industrial production report and
then a global growth downgrade from the IMF in their latest
World Economic Outlook."
Dollar bulls are being forced to temper their enthusiasm for
now, particularly as yields have showed no inclination to rise
even in the face of last Friday's solid non-farm payrolls
report.
"The dollar losing a yen a day seems too fast. That said,
the dollar's surge from September onwards was overdone. When
considering the tightening of two-year yield spread between U.S.
and Japanese debt, we should not be surprised to see dollar
weaken further versus the yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, market
strategist for Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
The spread between two-year U.S. Treasuries and JGBs stood
at 46 basis points after going beyond 50 basis points in late
September, its widest since 2011.
The dollar index was at 85.873, off a four-year high
of 86.746 hit on Friday.
Growth concerns in the euro zone and Japan and a lack of
global inflationary pressure meant there was no urgency for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, even as it winds up its
bond-buying stimulus program soon.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Narayana
Kocherlakota said as much on Tuesday, arguing that low inflation
compels the Fed to wait on rate increases, despite the fall in
unemployment.
The euro was little changed at $1.2630 after pulling
further away from a two-year trough near $1.2500 set on Friday.
Its Australian peer fetched $0.8774, well off Friday's
four-year low of $0.8642.
The short squeeze in the Aussie came even after the Reserve
Bank of Australia said on Tuesday the level of the currency was
still historically high despite its 6.3 percent drop against the
greenback in September.
