* Dollar hits one-month low vs yen as equities slide
* Germany's ZEW index in focus amid global growth worries
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 14 The dollar probed recent lows on
Tuesday as risk aversion amid the fall in global equities
favoured peers such as the yen, with uncertain timing about the
Federal Reserve's interest rate hike further undermining the
U.S. currency's appeal.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 85.332, well
below the four-year high of 86.746 struck earlier this month
when a Fed rate hike in the near term seemed more likely.
The dollar crawled up 0.2 percent to 107.095, but remained
in close range of a one-month low of 106.76 hit earlier in the
session.
The greenback suffered a heavy blow overnight against the
safe-haven yen as Wall Street took large hits, with the S&P 500
sliding to a five-month low.
Weak signals from Germany, the euro zone's largest economy,
and signs of uneven growth in China have contributed to recent
global growth concerns.
Global equities slid in the face of these concerns, with the
widening Ebola epidemic further undermining risk sentiment.
Federal Reserve officials warned at the weekend that if the
global recovery stumbled, it could delay an increase in U.S.
interest rates.
"There is some bargain hunting for the dollar but it looks
poised to test further lows against the yen for the time being.
With U.S. stocks falling this much, risk-off bids for the yen
stand out," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays Bank in Tokyo.
The dollar also attracted demand when global growth concerns
began to sour a while back, but sliding U.S. equities have
accentuated the 'risk-off' bids for the yen, Kadota said.
The Tokyo financial markets tried to take stock of recent
developments after the Japanese markets were closed on Monday
for a public holiday.
The euro was steady at $1.2737 after surging nearly
one percent overnight. A rise above $1.2797 would take the
common currency to a three-week high.
With Germany's economic outlook and its potential impact on
the Fed's views on the global economy in recent focus, the
currency market will scrutinise Germany's ZEW sentiment index
due later in the session.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.2 percent to $0.8752
as the region's equity markets fell and sapped risk aversion.
The Aussie had pulled back from a near-four year low of
$0.8652 the previous day, given some respite by
stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)