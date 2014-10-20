* Risk sentiment in Asia improves after Wall Street rally
* Dollar up vs yen, euro as Treasury yield pull away from
lows
* News GPIF may raise foreign asset holdings also helps
dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 20 The dollar gained on Monday after
upbeat data restored some calm to the financial markets,
prompting equities to rally back from deep losses and triggering
a rise in Treasury yields.
The greenback got a further lift against the yen after
reports that Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment
Fund (GPIF) could boost foreign asset holdings, seen spurring
demand for foreign currencies.
On Friday, data showed U.S. consumer sentiment come in
stronger than expected, restoring some faith in the U.S. economy
and calming nerves after a week that saw Wall Street buffeted
and Treasury yields fall sharply on global growth concerns.
Taking tips from Friday's rebound on Wall Street, Tokyo's
Nikkei, which hit a five-month trough on Friday, surged
2.6 percent.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 107.18 yen, putting
further distance between a five-week low of 105.90 hit the
previous week.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, often
correlated to the dollar's performance, had risen to 2.21
percent from a 17-month trough of 1.865 percent reached last
week.
"The dollar could extend its gains to the mid-107 yen level
if equity market sentiment in Asia and Europe improve. The GPIF
news is also rare as it touches on figures related to foreign
asset allocations and could be leading to further selling of the
yen," said Masafumi Yamamoto, a market strategist for
Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
The euro lost 0.2 percent to $1.2740, pulling away
from a three-week peak of $1.2887 scaled last week.
The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 85.287
after dropping to a three-week trough of 84.472.
Commodity currencies, sensitive to perceived shifts in
global demand, also fared better as pessimism over the economy
was tempered.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to
$0.8757.
Its New Zealand counterpart climbed 0.3 percent to $0.7939
.
