* China GDP, retail sales and industrial output in focus
* Yen stands to gain if China data stokes growth worries
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 21 The U.S. dollar started on a
steady footing on Tuesday, as foreign exchange markets braced
for a batch of Chinese economic indicators amid lingering
investor worries over signs of a slowdown in Asia's economic
powerhouse and global growth.
The China data could influence investors' perception on the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy track, and by extension,
the fate of the U.S. dollar.
"Because slowdown in China is one major reason behind
investor concerns on global growth, the data is likely to affect
sentiment on the global economy," said Shin Kadota, chief FX
strategist in Barclays' Tokyo branch.
A raft of Chinese economic data is due later in the day,
including GDP for the July-September quarter, industrial output
and retail sales for September.
Growth in the world's second largest economy is expected to
slow to 7.2 percent from a year earlier, which would be its
weakest performance since early 2009.
The dollar index was steady at 85.065 , having
dipped slightly on Monday, extending its slide from a four-year
peak hit at the beginning of this month.
The dollar has lost ground as concerns about slowing global
growth prompted investors to trim bets that the Fed will raise
interest rates soon after an expected end in its stimulus later
this month.
The U.S. dollar traded at 106.94 yen, having failed
to maintain gains made early on Monday on improved risk appetite
following news that Japan's giant public pension fund will
increase allocations to Tokyo stocks.
Should Chinese data cast doubts on the strength of Asia's
largest economy and hurt broad risk appetite, the yen should
stand to gain further, analysts said.
The Australian dollar - often seen as a liquid proxy of
China's growth prospects given Australia's large trade exposure
to China - could see some big reaction to the Chinese data.
The currency traded at $0.8789. Ahead of Chinese
data, the market will also look to the minutes of the Australian
central bank's policy meeting.
The euro traded at $1.2794, having maintained its 0.3
percent gains on Monday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)