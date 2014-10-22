(Refiles to fix spelling errors, no change to content)
* Euro near one-week low after ECB corporate bond buy report
* U.S. housing data, tech earnings, China data help risk
appetite, dent yen
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 22 The euro flirted with one-week
lows on Wednesday following a Reuters report that the European
Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds, while
recovery in risk appetite underpinned the dollar against the
yen.
The euro traded at $1.2710, near its lowest level
since Thursday last week, after having fallen 0.7 percent on
Tuesday.
Several sources told Reuters the ECB is considering buying
corporate bonds on the secondary market and may make a final
decision as soon as December with a view to begin buying the
bonds early next year.
The move, if realised, would expand the private-sector
asset-buying programme the ECB began on Monday, which is aimed
at fostering lending to businesses in hopes of spurring growth.
"It seems like quantitative easing by the ECB is within
sight," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
The prospect of fresh ECB easing could restore the interest
rate gap between Europe and the United States, helping to
underpin the dollar.
The dollar rallied in the three months to September on a
view that higher U.S. interest rates down the road would
attract funds from Europe and Japan, where rates are likely to
stay low due to stimulus by their respective central banks.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to wind up its bond
buying programme at its policy meeting next week, and Fed
officials are also seeking rate hikes even though they are
likely to wait several months to ensure the U.S. economy can
withstand policy tightening.
While some Fed officials earlier this month flagged a
possible global slowdown as a risk to that scenario, solid
earnings from U.S. tech firms, upbeat U.S. housing data, and
less worrisome economic figures from China on Tuesday all helped
ease that concern.
Improved risk appetite reduced the need for speculators to
hold on to low-yielding yen, which is often used as a safe-haven
currency.
The dollar traded at 107.03 yen, having recovered
from Tuesday's low of 106.25 yen.
The dollar index stood at 85.401 , extending
its rebound from a three-week low of 84.472 hit a week ago.
The next focus for the dollar will be U.S. inflation data
due at 1230 GMT.
Economists expect annual core CPI inflation to stay flat at
1.7 percent in September but a softer reading could undermine
the dollar by adding to speculation that the Fed could wait
longer before raising rates.
The Australian dollar traded at $0.8771, having
stuck to its familiar trading ranges between $0.865 and $0.890
in the past few weeks.
