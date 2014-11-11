* Dollar rangebound with U.S. bond market closed Tuesday

* Decent local housing data gives Aussie a breather

* Norwegian crown choppy after local inflation data (Adds details, quotes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 11 The dollar steadied on Tuesday after recouping some of its post-payrolls losses as an uptick in risk appetite sent U.S. Treasury yields higher and underpinned Wall Street stocks.

The greenback kept to a narrow range with the U.S. bond market - a key driver of the currency - closed on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday.

"The dollar's latest bounce owes a lot to the spike in U.S. bond yields, and with the (U.S.) fixed income market closed today the currency's advance has bogged down. It has also been capped by the Australian dollar's rise on stronger than expected local housing data," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar stood little changed at 114.765 yen after bouncing from 113.86 hit late last week when U.S. payroll data failed to live up to more optimistic expectations. It was still some distance from a seven-year peak of 115.60 scaled last week.

The Aussie was up 0.3 percent at $0.8649 after Australian home prices showed a 1.5 percent rise in the third quarter, giving the beleaguered currency some respite.

The antipodean currency had fallen to a four-year low of $0.8540 late last week as declining commodity prices clouded prospects for the Australian economy.

The euro gained 0.1 percent to $1.2435, edging away from a two-year trough of $1.2358 touched last week.

The Norwegian crown was a standout currency after inflation data at home surprised on the upside. It briefly strengthened against both the euro and dollar before giving up most of the gains.

The euro last traded at 8.4614 crowns, having fallen as far as 8.4100.

The common currency had risen to a five-year high of 8.679 crowns last week on the back of a decline in the price of crude oil - Norway's main export.

DOLLAR LONGS

The market looked ahead to a batch of key U.S. data releases towards the week's end that may further underscore the brighter U.S. economic outlook relative to Europe and Japan. U.S. indicators due Friday include retail sales and consumer sentiment data.

"USD buyers took advantage of the post-NFP dip to build on longs," Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

"We argued that relative to anything other than rather bloated expectations, Friday's payrolls report was a solid release and we prefer to fade USD weakness this week."

Diverging monetary policy pathways between the Federal Reserve and its major counterparts like the Bank of Japan, which surprised the markets by easing monetary policy further last month, have been a key driver of the dollar against the euro and the yen in the past few months.

Yet with U.S. inflation tame, commodity prices falling and global growth expectations weak, markets have resisted bringing forward the likely timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. Many analysts still see mid-2015 as a possible window for the first tightening since 2006. (Editing by Dan Grebler & Shri Navaratnam)