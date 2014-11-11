* Dollar rangebound with U.S. bond market closed Tuesday
* Decent local housing data gives Aussie a breather
* Norwegian crown choppy after local inflation data
(Adds details, quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 11 The dollar steadied on
Tuesday after recouping some of its post-payrolls losses as an
uptick in risk appetite sent U.S. Treasury yields higher and
underpinned Wall Street stocks.
The greenback kept to a narrow range with the U.S. bond
market - a key driver of the currency - closed on Tuesday for
the Veterans Day holiday.
"The dollar's latest bounce owes a lot to the spike in U.S.
bond yields, and with the (U.S.) fixed income market closed
today the currency's advance has bogged down. It has also been
capped by the Australian dollar's rise on stronger than expected
local housing data," said Junichi Ishikawa, a market analyst at
IG Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar stood little changed at 114.765 yen after
bouncing from 113.86 hit late last week when U.S. payroll data
failed to live up to more optimistic expectations. It was still
some distance from a seven-year peak of 115.60 scaled last week.
The Aussie was up 0.3 percent at $0.8649 after
Australian home prices showed a 1.5 percent rise in the third
quarter, giving the beleaguered currency some respite.
The antipodean currency had fallen to a four-year low of
$0.8540 late last week as declining commodity prices clouded
prospects for the Australian economy.
The euro gained 0.1 percent to $1.2435, edging away
from a two-year trough of $1.2358 touched last week.
The Norwegian crown was a standout currency after inflation
data at home surprised on the upside. It briefly strengthened
against both the euro and dollar before giving up most of the
gains.
The euro last traded at 8.4614 crowns, having
fallen as far as 8.4100.
The common currency had risen to a five-year high of 8.679
crowns last week on the back of a decline in the price of crude
oil - Norway's main export.
DOLLAR LONGS
The market looked ahead to a batch of key U.S. data releases
towards the week's end that may further underscore the brighter
U.S. economic outlook relative to Europe and Japan. U.S.
indicators due Friday include retail sales and consumer
sentiment data.
"USD buyers took advantage of the post-NFP dip to build on
longs," Elsa Lignos, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets, wrote in a note to clients.
"We argued that relative to anything other than rather
bloated expectations, Friday's payrolls report was a solid
release and we prefer to fade USD weakness this week."
Diverging monetary policy pathways between the Federal
Reserve and its major counterparts like the Bank of Japan, which
surprised the markets by easing monetary policy further last
month, have been a key driver of the dollar against the euro and
the yen in the past few months.
Yet with U.S. inflation tame, commodity prices falling and
global growth expectations weak, markets have resisted bringing
forward the likely timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. Many
analysts still see mid-2015 as a possible window for the first
tightening since 2006.
(Editing by Dan Grebler & Shri Navaratnam)